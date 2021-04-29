New York City Set to Fully Reopen July 1

By Devorah Lev-Tov
Apr 29, 2021
Remember prepandemic summers in New York City?
If the vaccine rollout continues apace, Mayor de Blasio announced that the city could return to normalcy this summer.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city can expect to fully reopen on July 1.
“We need to start sprinting now as part of this recovery, we need to bring New York back as strong as ever,” the mayor said during an April 29 press briefing. “July 1st is a really fair date that we can make happen.”
A full reopening means restaurants, bars, stores, shops, small businesses, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, theaters, stadiums, music venues, and museums can be open at full capacity, de Blasio said. The mayor also hopes to see subways return to running 24 hours a day (they are currently closed for cleaning between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.), although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has the final say on that.
“This is going to be the summer of New York City. You’re going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back,” said de Blasio.
In July 2020, New York City began a phased reopening plan. Initially, low-risk outdoor activities were able to resume, and museums, retail stores, restaurants, and bars could reopen with capacity restrictions. In October 2020, movie theaters were allowed to reopen with 25 percent capacity limits and no more than 50 people inside. Sports arenas can now operate at 10 percent capacity with a negative COVID-19 test required to enter, and other outdoor arenas and arts venues are operating at 20 percent capacity.
Increased vaccination rates have helped the city’s decline in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. De Blasio’s goal in January was to get 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by end of June, and he said he is still working toward that goal. According to the most recent data, more than 3.5 million New York City residents have received the first dose and just under 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated in the city.
Governor Cuomo has not yet released a statement regarding the mayor’s reopening plans.
It is currently New York State law for all people over the age of two to wear a mask when in public and unable to maintain a distance of six feet from others and the mayor indicated that will continue for now.
“We want people to assume [they need] to keep [their] masks on through June. After June, I think we’re going to be in the position to do things differently,” said de Blasio, while acknowledging that many New Yorkers will likely continue wearing masks.
At the end of the briefing, de Blasio credited the people of New York City for following the health and safety protocols as the reason the city was able to emerge from being the epicenter of the pandemic last spring to now being one of the U.S. cities with the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates and one of the highest rates of vaccination.
“People of the city did it. People have done the right thing, over and over again,” said de Blasio. New Yorkers “should feel really good about the fact that we can see the light at the end of tunnel.”
Broadway has been dark since March 12, 2020. Although theaters will be allowed to fully reopen on July 1 along with all other businesses, because of the long lead time required to put on a production, September has been indicated as the likely main reopening season for Broadway. Some smaller, more intimate shows might open on Broadway in July or August, the mayor said.
Yes. Under the current guidelines, all hotels and lodgings in New York City can welcome guests with health and safety protocols in place. Check to see if things like the fitness center and spa are open and what protocols hotels are implementing. Some major hotels that have remained closed due to a drop in demand are set to reopen in the coming weeks. Examples include the Plaza Hotel, which reopens May 20; Ritz-Carlton, New York, Central Park, which reopens June 2; and the Peninsula New York, which reopens June 1, 2021. Park Hyatt New York and Mandarin Oriental reopened on April 1. The 873-room Westin New York at Times Square reopened on April 29.
Since March 19, New York City restaurants and bars have been able to operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and must close between midnight and 5 a.m. Governor Cuomo announced on April 28 that the midnight curfew for bars and restaurants will be lifted on May 17 for outdoor dining and on May 31 for indoor dining. He also announced that bar seating will be allowed to return to New York City on May 3.
Last September, de Blasio announced that sidewalk and curbside outdoor dining would become a permanent fixture in the city.
The quarantine requirements (which started at 14 days and eventually went down to 3 days) for domestic travelers arriving into New York State that Governor Cuomo put in place last June expired on April 1, 2021. All New York area airports are open and flights are operating as scheduled.
As of January 26, a nationwide order mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires international arrivals to provide documentation of negative COVID-19 test results procured within 3 days of their departure to the United States.
For international travelers arriving into New York City, fully vaccinated individuals are recommended (but not required) to get tested 3 to 5 days after arrival. All unvaccinated international travelers are recommended to get tested 3 to 5 days after arrival in New York, consider a self-quarantine (7 days if tested on day 3–5, otherwise 10 days), and to avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe disease for 14 days, regardless of test result.
NYC & Company, the city’s tourism marketing organization, has an up-to-date resource page with information on openings, capacity limits, and health and safety protocols.
