New York City Set to Fully Reopen July 1

If the vaccine rollout continues apace, Mayor de Blasio announced that the city could return to normalcy this summer.

share this article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city can expect to fully reopen on July 1. “We need to start sprinting now as part of this recovery, we need to bring New York back as strong as ever,” the mayor said during an April 29 press briefing. “July 1st is a really fair date that we can make happen.” A full reopening means restaurants, bars, stores, shops, small businesses, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, theaters, stadiums, music venues, and museums can be open at full capacity, de Blasio said. The mayor also hopes to see subways return to running 24 hours a day (they are currently closed for cleaning between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.), although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has the final say on that. “This is going to be the summer of New York City. You’re going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back,” said de Blasio. In July 2020, New York City began a phased reopening plan. Initially, low-risk outdoor activities were able to resume, and museums, retail stores, restaurants, and bars could reopen with capacity restrictions. In October 2020, movie theaters were allowed to reopen with 25 percent capacity limits and no more than 50 people inside. Sports arenas can now operate at 10 percent capacity with a negative COVID-19 test required to enter, and other outdoor arenas and arts venues are operating at 20 percent capacity.

Article continues below advertisement

Increased vaccination rates have helped the city’s decline in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. De Blasio’s goal in January was to get 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by end of June, and he said he is still working toward that goal. According to the most recent data, more than 3.5 million New York City residents have received the first dose and just under 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated in the city. Governor Cuomo has not yet released a statement regarding the mayor’s reopening plans. It is currently New York State law for all people over the age of two to wear a mask when in public and unable to maintain a distance of six feet from others and the mayor indicated that will continue for now. “We want people to assume [they need] to keep [their] masks on through June. After June, I think we’re going to be in the position to do things differently,” said de Blasio, while acknowledging that many New Yorkers will likely continue wearing masks. At the end of the briefing, de Blasio credited the people of New York City for following the health and safety protocols as the reason the city was able to emerge from being the epicenter of the pandemic last spring to now being one of the U.S. cities with the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates and one of the highest rates of vaccination.

Article continues below advertisement