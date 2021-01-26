Among the countless challenges of the pandemic has been our inability to see loved ones, either at all (sob) or as frequently as we would have liked. It helped us realize how time with family really matters—and how we yearn for it more than ever before. And our next time together won’t just be a typical reunion; we’ll really celebrate these gatherings by going all out.

These are some of the places and spaces AFAR staffers will head with their immediate and extended family the minute we're able, plus a few more ideas for how and where to get the band back together.

Several of us are dreaming about a dude ranch reunion. It’s a best-of-all-worlds scenario: meeting up with our kin on sprawling properties (let’s face it: we’ll still probably need personal space) where you can choose to relax and unwind and/or embark on heart-pumping hikes and horseback rides. The scenic landscapes and luxurious cabins at the Resort at Paws Up in Montana top our list of places to get off the grid. For a ranch experience closer to home (on the West Coast), Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in California’s Santa Ynez Valley features stand-alone cottages on 10,500 acres of land. Families can reconnect with nature (and each other) on miles of horseback-riding trails and while fly fishing, canoeing, and kayaking on the property’s spring-fed lake.

For some of us, the best and easiest way to come together with our crew will be to book a tricked-out vacation rental, whether it’s these U.S.-based Airbnbs we’ve bumped to the top of our lists, remote cabins, or our favorite beach house rentals. Maybe you have your eye on the Hawaiian Islands for a vacation rental–fueled family getaway? Might we also recommend heading to the Oregon coast, getting some sun in San Diego, or hitting the hiking trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains? We’ve also compiled our favorite options for vacation rental offerings that aren’t Airbnb and offer some tips and advice for booking safe vacation rental stays during the pandemic (if things drag on longer than any of us had hoped...).

For the best of both worlds, where the space and amenities (full kitchen, anyone?) of vacation homes are combined with the services and indulgence of resort properties, it’s all about resort residences. These multi-bedroom homes and villas located within luxury hotel and resort settings make for the ultimate family vacation. A perennial favorite is Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa, which features 103 stand-alone cottages, including nine private homes (with up to three bedrooms, as well as a kitchen and rooftop deck), on 28 acres of vineyard-adorned land, complete with pools, restaurants, and spa facilities.

If the islands are calling, Timbers Kauai Ocean Club and Residences features two- to four-bedroom residences on 450 acres of the island’s south shore between Lihue and Poipu. Guests have access to the pool, beach, spa, fitness center, and oceanfront dining venues. Nearby is Kukuiula, where one- to four-bedroom cottages (many with a separate guesthouse for added privacy and space) are perfect for family get-togethers in paradise. You (or a private chef) can cook meals in your home or be served island fare at the clubhouse and in nearby Poipu. There are pools, a spa, a fitness center, a farm, and water activities aplenty to keep everyone in the clan as busy or relaxed as they would like to be.

South of the border, we love the chic and colorful one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences at the Montage Los Cabos, an oasis tucked into the Santa Maria Bay on the Baja peninsula. Or rent out a multi-bedroom private casa in San Miguel de Allende at the Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada, a stylish property laced with history and elegance.

If you really want to “own” your upcoming family reunion, for $5,000 per night you can rent out the entire 11-room Golden Rock Inn on the Caribbean island of Nevis, where you and your brood will be surrounded by verdant gardens and have exclusive access to the pool and on-site restaurant in this artfully restored 18th-century sugar mill. —Michelle Baran