The Ethics of Vaccinated Travel

Even if you can travel internationally, should you? We posed the hard questions to ethicists and sustainable travel operators so we can take our next trips mindfully.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave travelers the news they’d been waiting to hear: Fully vaccinated people “are less likely to get and spread” COVID-19, the CDC said in an April 2 update. They “can now travel at low risk to themselves.” Suddenly, the United States—considered a virus hot zone for much of 2020—now has more than a quarter of its population (and rising, rapidly) vaccinated against coronavirus, making America a global leader in the next phase of the pandemic. Many are desperate to go somewhere, anywhere, on a “vaxication” (the latest unwelcome travel neologism after momcation and bleisure). But before answering the question, Where should I go?, consider asking, Should I go? We consulted with experts in their fields—biomedical ethicists, who study the moral questions surrounding medical advances, and tour operators behind sustainable travel organizations—to identify the right questions to ask as a responsible traveler before booking your next flight. Is my trip nonessential or essential? After a year or more of being encouraged to stay local, it’s easy to default to delay, to assume the answer to “Should I travel?” is simply “no.” It’s more complicated than that, though. If tourism doesn’t restart, the scarring could be economically lethal. “One in 10 of the world’s population relies on travel and tourism for their livelihood—everyone from dive masters in the Caribbean to trekking guides in Nepal,” says Jeff Greenwald, executive director of Ethical Traveler. Those now able to travel might want to cross borders for more than a mai tai and the chance to sit by a pool, too: look at the #loveisnottourism campaign, spotlighting long-distance couples separated by border closures. “And what’s considered necessary travel?” adds biomedical ethicist Amy McGuire of Baylor College. “I would include social connections with loved ones, especially elderly relatives—we know that not having those connections can do real harm.” The CDC also permits international travel for those who have been fully vaccinated; several countries welcome Americans now, albeit with protocols in place, even for those who have received both doses of any vaccine. Take Barbados, for example, where one or two days’ quarantine remains mandatory, or Ecuador, which retains stringent mask protocols. What are the vaccination rates and COVID case counts at my destination? Your first bit of trip research should be about vaccination rates at your destination, says McGuire. What percentage of the local population has been vaccinated? Is vaccination widely, and affordably, available to them? The reasons are both ethical and epidemiological. We don’t yet know whether fully vaccinated people can transmit new strains of coronavirus, even while remaining asymptomatic themselves, she notes. “Think of it like secondhand smoking, where we create dangers for others as well as ourselves,” she says. “Ask yourself what are your individual obligations to others, and to the larger social good?” Families keen to travel, of course, will likely have members age 16 or younger, for whom vaccination is not yet authorized; data around their ability to transmit in the same way is still unclear.

Even if vaccination rates are high, it’s important to look at other elements of your destination, says Robin Ingle. He has worked in the travel health sphere for four decades; he’s currently CEO of Novus Health, a healthcare technology company. Well-funded and -developed healthcare systems are crucial, he says. Should you fall sick—with COVID-19 or anything else—you’ll want reassurance you’ll be able to receive care; simultaneously, you don’t want your illness to strain a fragile system already struggling to treat its population. By this metric, Ingle suggests Chile in Latin America, which has not one but two major, high-end hospital chains, and Israel, long the Middle East’s hub for complex health cases; Costa Rica, too, is a standout in its region. In Europe, the U.K.—famed for its NHS—could also be an option if, as expected, the government there places the U.S. on a small list of permitted countries when it loosens restrictions on international travel for its own citizens, a decision earmarked for next month. Greece just brought forward its reopening date from mid-May to April. “The minister of tourism mentioned they had hired 6,000 doctors and nurses, and invested in healthcare facilities in all the islands and tourist spots,” Ingle says. “They believe they need to invest in healthcare that way for their citizens, and so as to attract tourists back.” What is daily life like for those living in my destination? Alongside vaccination rates and healthcare infrastructure, there are more abstract considerations. Think about the kind of trip you’re taking. Will much of your activity be outdoors, or inside? Can you maintain social distancing and other mitigation measures while enjoying the destination? “Do your research and get educated before you go,” says Naledi Khabo, chief executive of the Africa Tourism Association. “What restrictions or curfews are in place? What will be open or closed? It might not be as free and open as normal, but it’s better than sitting at home in quarantine, of course.” Khabo warns against COVID fatigue, or carelessness that’s all too easy to slip into when you’re in ‘vacation mode.’ “When you’re on the ground, act respectfully. I’ve seen plenty of people not wearing masks when engaging with tourism professionals who might not be vaccinated.” Jeff Greenwald of Ethical Traveler puts it more pithily: “You won’t be on vacation from following protocols.” What else should I consider? Greenwald also flags another consideration: the ever-present threat of variants. These can, and have, appeared anywhere, at any time. “Even a responsible traveler could pick up a [new] resistant variant and carry it home with them,” he says, noting that if you’re in a country where such a variant emerges but escape infection, you might still be affected if borders close in response. “You risk being marooned in any country you’re visiting for quite some time, so don’t go anywhere you’re not willing to stay for a couple of months.” It’s another reason to consider using a travel specialist, now more than ever. They will monitor such developments proactively on your behalf, and you’ll have long-distance assistance in any emergency. Perhaps, though, ATC’s Naledi Khabo offers the best overall guidance. The mindset of pandemic-era travel, she says, should be one we all adopt long term, following ethical, sustainable, and respectful practices. “Now more than ever, it can’t just be all about ‘me’. It’s selfish to think just about yourself as a traveler, and not necessarily the destination,” she says. “Yes, you should travel, but just make sure to do it mindfully.”