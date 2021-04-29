Spain Plans to Welcome All Global Travelers in June

Spain just became the latest European country to announce its intentions to open to travelers from outside of Europe in time for summer.

“Spain is going to be ready in June to tell all travelers worldwide that you can visit us,” Fernando Valdes Verelst, Spain’s secretary of state for tourism, said during an April 27 panel discussion at the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit in Cancun, Mexico.

He added that Spain is preparing to implement a digital health certificate, which it is piloting in all the country’s 46 airports in May.

“The best thing that governments right now can provide to travelers is certainty. Give the proper information and the security that they can travel and they can come back to [our] countries,” Verelst said.

According to the tourism secretary, tourism-dependent countries in Europe—including Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Italy—have been pushing the European Union to put in place a digital health certificate system that will facilitate the movement of travelers between countries during the ongoing pandemic. Following that push, in March, European leaders agreed to issuing Digital Green Certificates to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and also to those who have tested negative for the virus or can prove they recovered from it. The goal is to have the system up and running by summer.

Verelst applauded the news that emerged on April 25 that fully vaccinated U.S. travelers should soon be able to travel to Europe.