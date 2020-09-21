These Countries Just Made It Easier for Americans to Move and Work Abroad

At a time when most borders around the world are shut to American travelers due to concerns over the country’s high rates of COVID-19 transmission, a number of destinations have recently decided instead to offer themselves up not as vacation destinations, but as new homes for digital nomads.

As Annie Daly reported for AFAR, “In an increasingly connected world, more and more individuals—especially those in the creative and tech sectors, like freelance writers, web developers, and digital marketers—are taking advantage of the opportunities for remote work.” And with the rise in remote work and “location-independent” positions, the United States is seeing an uptick in digital nomads, whether they’re fleeing the big city or just looking for a change of scenery. Here are five countries that have recently touted themselves as destinations for digital nomads, plus information on how to apply.

Aruba

In mid-September, Aruba unveiled its new “One Happy Workcation” program, which lets remote workers stay up to three months and take advantage of special rates at hotels, villas, condos, and more. “Workcation” program members can also expect complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfast, or all-inclusive food and beverage, depending on where they stay.

Travelers must remain in the country a minimum of one week but can’t stay longer than 90 days. (Normally, Americans can stay in Aruba for 30 days without a visa but cannot work.)

Why Aruba?

A proliferation of gorgeous beachside resorts (with lazy rivers), a legendary wellness scene, and an air of escapism that’s hard to match.

Who can apply

Any U.S. national with a valid passport who is employed by a company or self-employed in the U.S.

Cost

Free

How to apply

There’s no application form, but workers participating in the program must fill out “One Happy Workcation” as their reason for traveling to Aruba.

Barbados

In early July, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said her government was considering opening its borders to remote workers. By mid-July, they’d released a plan: Titled the “Welcome Stamp,” it allows anyone who can work remotely with internet to apply to stay in the Caribbean country for up to a year.

Why Barbados?

Near-perfect temperatures alongside a UNESCO World Heritage site capital, plus plenty of things to do. And did we mention the beaches?

Who can apply

Anyone over 18, but applicants must be able to show they can make more than $50,000 annually.

Cost

$2,000 for individuals; $3,000 for families

How to apply

Visit Barbados Welcome Stamp and complete the application online. Applicants must submit a birth certificate (for self/partner/children), proof of relationship of dependents, an entry visa (where applicable), two passport-sized photographs, and a copy of the data page of their passport(s). A visa will be confirmed or denied within a week.

Bermuda

In early July, Bermuda’s Ministry of Labor introduced the One-Year Residential Certificate program, which allows visitors to research, study, or work from the North Atlantic island for up to 12 months. Applications open on August 1.

The program is aimed at those “who are location-independent, using technology to perform their job no matter where they are,” Bermuda’s labor minister, Hon. Jason Hayward, said in a statement about the new residency policy. “The trend towards remote working has been accelerated by COVID-19. These visitors can reside in Bermuda without seeking employment on the island and will promote economic activity for our country without displacing Bermudians in the workforce.”

Why Bermuda?

Comprising more than 180 islands and islets, the archipelago is nearly all shoreline, meaning it’s more than likely your laptop life will come with a view of pink-sand beaches.

Who can apply

Anyone over 18 with valid health insurance, proof of employment, and income from a company that does not operate in Bermuda.

Cost

$263

How to apply

Complete the Application for Residence form and submit it, along with supporting documentation, including employment references, character references, passport-sized photos, qualifications, and copy of a birth certificate. A visa will be confirmed or denied within two weeks.

Estonia

Estonia’s digital nomad visa has been a long time coming, and on August 1, the program is slated to be up and running. The Baltic nation (and EU member) teased its soon-to-launch digital nomad visa earlier this year, writing: “Digital nomads and remote workers have long faced ambiguity when working while they travel, often skirting the law by working while visiting a country with a tourist visa.

“But soon, eligible location-independent workers can apply for the chance to come to Estonia to live for up to a year with peace of mind that they can legally work.”

Why Estonia?

Located at the crossroads between Scandinavia and Russia, Estonia has a stunning capital with a UNESCO-listed Old Town and celebrated national parks.

Who can apply

Anyone over 18 who makes at least €3,504 (roughly US$3,530) in gross monthly income and who can work remotely “for an employer registered abroad, for their company registered abroad, or as a freelancer for clients mostly abroad.”

Note that Americans are not currently allowed to travel to Estonia, but there are exceptions made for those working or studying in the country. Upon arrival in Estonia, U.S. citizens must quarantine for two weeks and take two COVID-19 tests.

Cost

The application fee is €80 for a Type C (short stay) visa and €100 for a Type D (long stay) visa.

How to apply

Visit Estonia’s Digital Nomad Visa website and subscribe to its newsletter for the latest information. According to the government, applications are opening “soon.” Once submitted, applications will be reviewed within two weeks.

Georgia