Required Eating: 8 Meals Not to Miss in Curaçao

Taste your way through Curaçao’s varied culture with dishes like Indonesian beef stew, funchi fries, stuffed cheese, and more.

share this article

The southern Caribbean island of Curaçao serves up an eclectic blend of cuisines that reflects its diverse culture and history. Formerly part of the Dutch Antilles, the island offers dishes from the Netherlands and Indonesia, as well as neighboring Venezuela and about 50 other nationalities that call Curaçao home. The culinary scene is wide-ranging, with elegant dining rooms, beachside cafés, and food trucks supplying both traditional Caribbean dishes and innovative fusion meals. A taste of Curaçao is like a mouthful of surprising flavors that somehow seamlessly work together. Here are eight dishes to try that showcase this distinctive island. Pastechi at Silva Snack Stroll down the main streets of the island on any morning and you’ll spot stands and trucks selling local breakfast foods. One of the most popular is the pastechi, a fried and stuffed dough pocket similar to an empanada, but with a flakier crust. The fillings are usually chicken, cheese, codfish, beef, or tuna, and the earlier you arrive, the warmer the pastries will be. For the full local experience, walk up to a roadside truck and order a batido—a smoothie made with condensed milk and tropical fruits like tamarind, passion fruit, and soursop—and then head to Silva Snack, a casual eatery noted for its pastechis. Order two or three and sit on the patio to enjoy with friendly locals. Williburger at Toko Williwood The village of Sint Willibrordus, located on the western side of the island, is famous for flamingos, salt flats, and the goat burgers at Williwood. Look for the sign with a goat sporting sunglasses; it will usher you into the rustic world of Williwood. Once a convenient store, the casual diner now features a terrace, souvenir shop, and packed crowds waiting to sample the famous burger. The menu is small, with just a handful of specials, appetizers, and the Williburger in four different forms. Order the option topped with goat cheese, add a side of sweet potato fries, and enjoy an Otrabanda IPA Curaçao beer for the ultimate in gamey and smooth tastes. Indonesian rice table at Landhuis Daniel

Article continues below advertisement

Since the Netherlands colonized Indonesia as well as Curaçao, you will find Indonesian culinary influences all over the island, from peanut sauce to satay skewers on bar menus. But the ultimate Dutch Indonesian experience comes in the form of rijsttafel, or the Indonesian rice table. This diverse array of tapas representing the different regions of Indonesia was originally toned down for the Dutch palate, so the dishes are not as intensely flavored as traditional Indonesian versions. Still, you should visit Landhuis Daniel for an open-air Indonesian rice table experience. Sit on the orchid-lined patio and dig into rendang (beef stew in a spicy coconut sauce), telur balado (deep-fried eggs cooked in sambal), and other dishes accented with herbs and vegetables from the restaurant’s garden. The fiery flavors and tropical breeze will make for an unforgettable feast. Courtesy of Curaçao Tourist Board At Kome, diners tuck into a funchi fries topped with duck confit. Frites canard at Kome Creativity is a popular ingredient in Curaçao’s cuisine. Traditional dishes are often transformed into modern interpretations, and funchi—a stiff cornmeal mush similar to polenta—is one of the most prominent. This African dish is served in different ways all over the Caribbean, and a popular rendition in Curaçao is funchi fries—crisp, thick slices of cornmeal that can be dipped into sauces. At Kome, a fusion spot in the historic Pietermaai district, you can enjoy a gourmet version with duck confit, poached egg, velouté, and crackly duck skin. Kome means “to eat” in the local Papiamentu dialect, and the combination of rich duck flavor, crispy and soft textures, and salty funchi fries takes eating to another level. Keshi yena at Rozendaels

Article continues below advertisement