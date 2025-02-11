I’ve Visited More Than 80 Countries Alone—This Caribbean Island Is One of the Best Places for Solo Travelers

I’ve seen my share of isolated islands across the world since my first solo trip nearly a decade ago: Maafushi in the Maldives, Mo’orea in French Polynesia, Coron in the Philippines. Surprisingly, my favorites have been cliché honeymoon destinations I’ve done without a romantic partner. And one island remains my favorite for that purpose: Dominica.

Dominica is a small Caribbean island that is less touristed compared to neighbors such as St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis—partially because flights are so limited. That will soon change with United Airlines launching a new direct route beginning February 15 from Newark International Airport (EWR) to Douglas–Charles Airport (DOM). This new flight will be only the second direct flight from the mainland USA after American Airlines’ route from Miami.

It isn’t only me who thinks Dominica is optimal for solo travel. The island is consistently ranked as the safest nation in the Caribbean by the World Citizenship Report, and in 2024, it was ranked number 24 overall in safety globally.

This is how to approach Dominica when flying solo and which beaches warrant a visit and a hotel stay.

Tips for visiting Dominica as a solo traveler

Dominica’s nickname is “the Nature Island,” and understandably so. The island is home to several active volcanoes, creating a rugged landscape covered with thick vegetation.

Many of Dominica’s most coveted beaches and attractions have breathing room between them, so to get a lay of the land you’ll want to hire a local tour operator. Dominica Tours DMC arranges visits to some of the best stops on the island: Titou Gorge, which leads to an icy cold waterfall; Boiling Lake, the second-largest hot lake in the world; and Ti Kwen Glo Cho, where you can bathe in an outdoor bathtub with warm waters that naturally come from underground.

Aside from convenience, signing up for a tour as a solo traveler is an excellent way to meet other travelers and ask locals about cultural traditions and what to eat.

Waterfalls, hot springs, and beaches are only a few of Dominica’s outdoor treasures. Photos by Kaitlyn Rosati

Best places to visit in Dominica

Batibou Beach

Known as one of the most secluded beaches on the island, getting to Batibou is a journey. You’ll need a car with good tires to traverse the steep roads, or be prepared to trek down some potentially slippery rocks. Once you reach your destination, you’ll be rewarded with a stunning white-sand beach lined with palm trees.

Enjoy a meal from the local tiki restaurant Batibou Beach, run by sisters Jacqueline and Irma of the Douglas family, the designated owners of the area. Batibou Beach has a $5 entry fee, so have cash handy.

Champagne Beach

At Champagne Beach, naturally bubbling waters rise from volcanic thermal springs on the ocean floor, creating an effervescent effect that creates one of the best snorkeling and diving spots in the Caribbean. Here you’ll find vivid colors thanks to healthy coral and avid marine life, which include pufferfish, parrot fish, and blue tang fish.

Mero Beach

Every beach list for Dominica necessitates at least one black-sand beach, which the island does better than arguably anywhere else in the region. Mero Beach is close to Roseau, Dominica’s capital, and offers convenient access to many nearby pubs and restaurants.

As one of the more popular beaches on the island, you won’t get the same secluded experience as you would from somewhere like Batibou Beach. But for solo travelers, Mero Beach is a fine place to strike up a conversation with fellow beachgoers. Kick back and relax with a lounge chair and a cocktail, and enjoy your hard-earned vacation—hopefully making a friend or two along the way.

Where to stay

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa

If wild nature is what your heart desires, drive 30 minutes across the island to InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa. With direct access to Cabrits National Park, the resort is a wellness lover’s paradise. It offers daily yoga sessions and its spa has coconut sugar scrubs, volcanic hot stone massages, and tropical outdoor showers.

Coulibri Ridge

Nearby Coulibri Ridge is an 14-suite luxury resort. Perched in the mountains of southern Dominica, it’s a short jaunt from Soufriere Bay, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea. The resort is fueled by solar panels, has water generated entirely from filtered rainwater, and the majority of the produce used for its dining rooms is grown on site.

Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort

Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort is one of the few all-inclusive resorts on Dominica. Beyond the typical all-inclusive food and beverage offerings, Fort Young Hotel has a full-service dive operation for travelers to experience what PADI has called one of top 10 diving destinations in the world.