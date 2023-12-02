6 Most Exciting Places in the Caribbean in 2024

So you think you know the Caribbean? Think again. While there are plenty of islands to visit, these are six islands to put on your radar for 2024. Among them, there’s plenty to explore—ranging from significant strides in sustainability to game-changing hotel developments.

These are the six most exciting places in the Caribbean to visit in 2024.

1. Aruba

Aruba’s Carnival, which marks its 70th anniversary in 2024, offers most of its events in January and February—expect colorful costumes and a lineup of events like the Grand Tumba Contest and Children’s Grand Carnival Parade. If you’re celebrating in Oranjestad, Aruba’s capital city, check out its restaurant row: Caya House, set in a revamped Cunucu house, offers modern Peruvian-meets-Caribbean cuisine and sophisticated mixology, while Azar is all about open-fire cooking. New to the culinary scene is Pepe Margo, an artisanal distillery that pays homage to the island’s history, producing unique spirits within a historic house.

There’s also a lot of anticipation with Aruba’s luxury offerings. One of the most notable is the 2024 opening of Spanish brand Iberostar, set to debut its first-ever resort in the Dutch Caribbean.

Where to stay

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba has recently emerged from a major refresh, unveiling amenities such as rum-tasting flights led by a team of mixologists.

After years of renovations following the devastation caused by 2017’s Hurricane Irma, the British Virgin Islands are easier to reach. Photo by Dietmar Lichota/Unsplash

2. British Virgin Islands

In a groundbreaking development, the first-ever direct flights from the United States to Beef Island have taken off from Miami with American Airlines, simplifying travel to the British Virgin Islands. TradeWind Aviation, a luxury private jet–style carrier in the Caribbean, is adding to the convenience by planning new nonstop service between San Juan and Virgin Gorda.

While on the BVI’s approximately 60 islands, travelers can step into its food scene, which has been rebounding from Hurricane Irma’s damage. Visit restaurants like Tortola’s Taste the BVI from Riiah Durante, an eighth-generation descendant of Salt Island; the indigenous eatery serves ingredients from local farmers and purveyors. Then there’s the expanded BVI Food Fete, which now stretches throughout the year and includes events like the Taste of Virgin Gorda and Taste of Tortola food festivals, promising a flavorsome experience for island explorers.

Where to stay

Book Now: The Aerial

Wellness-focused luxury takes center stage with the recent opening of the Aerial on Buck Island, the BVI’s first fully fledged all-inclusive resort with yoga, horseback riding, and a unique beach gym.

Be on the lookout: In 2024, a Caribbean icon is set to make a triumphant return with the reopening of Peter Island Resort. After almost seven years of renovations, this private island retreat will include beachfront accommodations, a reimagined spa, two new restaurants, and a yacht club.

With JetBlue’s new direct service from Boston (in addition to daily flights from JFK), plus new direct flights from Toronto, Grenada is easier to access than ever. Photo by Hugh Whyte/Unsplash

3. Grenada

The Spice Island is ablaze with 50 years of independence, setting the stage for an exciting golden anniversary. Part of Grenada’s allure is the Molinière Underwater Sculpture Park—the world’s first such park. It recently unveiled a major addition that includes 25 new sculptures titled “Coral Carnival,” inspired by the annual festival.

The opening of Six Senses La Sagesse—on track for May 2024—will be a big event, not just for Grenada but also for the entire region. This wellness-focused resort, Six Senses’ debut in North America, will be self-sufficient and plastic free, with wellness-focused activities like waterfall meditation. The 28-room Silversands Beach House—also set for 2024—blends cool with a hint of Polynesia in its cliffside and beachside rooms.

Where to stay

Book Now: Silversands Resort

While Grenada waits for Six Senses La Sagesse and Silversands Beach House to open, check out Silversands Resort. Set on the shores of Grand Anse Beach, it has one of the longest pools in the Caribbean.

Travelers looking to explore the Caribbean’s natural spaces should consider Martinique. Photo by valencyjna/Unsplash

4. Martinique

Martinique is an island in the Lesser Antilles that has earned its stripes as a UNESCO-designated gem for the third time in the past few years. In 2020, its traditional sailboat, the yole, was given the esteemed title of intangible cultural heritage. In 2021, the entire island was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, thanks to its natural wonders. The latest feather in this French island’s cap: The volcanoes and forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique were just added to UNESCO’s prestigious World Heritage List.

Martinique is also a great place for rum tasting. Its newest distillery, Braud & Quennesson—the rebirth of a Le Marin factory with a history dating back to the 19th century—is part of more than a dozen artisanal rum makers on this small island.

Where to stay

In 2023, the Sable Bleu hotel increased the allure of Le Marin on the southern Caribbean coast by becoming the town’s first hotel. In the beach town of Le Carbet, MadiCreoles has been renovated and reopened, adding to the cultural richness of Martinique with its 22 seaview apartments.

In 2023, Dominica announced plans for the world’s first sperm whale reserve, underscoring its dedication to marine conservation. Photo by Derek D. Galon/Shutterstock

5. Dominica

Dominica—which aims to be the world’s first climate-resilient nation by 2030—is a no-brainer for nature enthusiasts considering its nickname, the Nature Island. The island recently launched the Waitukubuli Sea Trail (the first dedicated sea kayaking route in the Caribbean), which takes paddlers along a 40-mile stretch of coastline. Dominica is also set to unveil the world’s longest cable car system in 2024: The 4.1-mile route will whisk travelers from Roseau Valley to the top of Boiling Lake, offering breathtaking views in just 20 minutes.

Upcoming luxury resorts on the island also incorporate the natural environment, like Tranquility Beach, which will have 99 design-forward rooms, including cliff-hanging villas and luxe tree houses. Anichi Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, a 128-room property set on 12 acres along Picard Beach, promises a range of upscale amenities like swim-up suites. Meanwhile, the historic Fort Young Hotel is wrapping up an $18 million renovation—complete with a rooftop wellness garden and a rum-and-wine cellar featuring ocean-aged rum.

Where to stay

Book Now: Secret Bay

Secret Bay is committed to sustainability and preserving its surroundings, from the villas (sensitively built in the rain forest) to the tree house–style spa. It recently unveiled eight new villas, an energy-efficient funicular for views overlooking the rain forest, and a chef’s table experience set in its organic gardens.

There’s so much going on in this string of islands, which celebrated 50 years of independence in 2023. Courtesy of fx24/Unsplash

6. The Bahamas

This archipelago of 700 islands is an ideal place for first-time visitors coming to the Caribbean, in part thanks to its easy accessibility. There’s plenty of airlift for those flying to the Bahamas. These include JetBlue’s new nonstop flights from Los Angeles and New York City’s LaGuardia to Nassau and American Airlines’ first-ever direct flights from Miami to Eleuthera.

Cruise enthusiasts also have a lot to celebrate: Nassau’s cruise port has finished a $300 million renovation, accommodating larger ships and giving travelers a taste of Bahamian culture (check out the Museum of Junkanoo as well as locally owned shops and restaurants). Come in February to catch the annual Nassau Paradise Island Food & Wine Festival hosted by Atlantis Paradise Island—it’s the largest culinary experience in Bahamian history.

Where to stay

Book Now: Baha Mar

With three hotels in one—the luxe Rosewood, hip SLS, and family-friendly Grand Hyatt—plus a massive high-thrill water park and countless restaurants, Baha Mar has something for everyone.