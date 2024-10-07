The Most Exciting Places to Visit in Asia Right Now

If Asia is calling your name, consider this a sign to book a flight. From an immersive anime theme park in Japan to the latest UNESCO sites in Mongolia and a new airport making Cambodia’s iconic attractions more accessible than ever, the attractions are endless.

We’ve compiled a list of the six best places to visit in Asia now.

1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Founded in 1296, Northern Thailand’s largest city—built upon the remains of an old walled city—now bustles with street stalls, ancient temples, air-conditioned cafés, and a sprinkling of Muay Thai gyms. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Chiang Mai Design Week, an annual festival held at the beginning of December celebrating the city’s rich creative scene, with pop-up markets filled with local artists and workshops focused on sustainable living.

Pack your stretchy pants too; Chiang Mai is a foodie city. Arrive early for the Michelin-listed spots like Khao Soi Mae Sai and Huen Muan Jai, or try local favorites such as Goodsouls Kitchen and Tikky Cafe.

Where to stay: Akyra Manor Chiang Mai

The rooftop infinity pool and prime location in the trendy Nimmanhaemin Road neighborhood make the boutique Akyra Manor Chiang Mai an excellent base for exploring.

How to get there

There aren’t direct flights to Chiang Mai from the United States. But multiple airlines offer direct flights from cities including Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, and Osaka.

While Angkor Wat is well worth a visit, try going to lesser-visited sites like Bakong temple. Photo by SHEE HENG CHONG/Shutterstock

2. Cambodia

Siem Reap, the gateway to Cambodia’s Angkor temple complex, is even easier to reach now, thanks to a sleek new airport, which opened in November 2023. Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport—now Cambodia’s largest—can accommodate 7 million passengers each year with its 11,810-foot runway making way for larger aircraft.

While Angkor Wat shouldn’t be skipped, linger for a few days to explore lesser-known temples for a crowd-free experience—for example, Bakong Temple and Koh Ker, which received UNESCO World Heritage status in 2023. Each is an easy half-day trip from Siem Reap. To escape the midday heat, stop in at the Angkor National Museum for an up-close look at the statues and artifacts from the Angkorian period (from 800 to 1300). Get an audio guide for historical context.

Where to stay: Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor

Built in 1932 in French art deco style, the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor has the charm of a bygone era mixed with modern luxury—hello, 115-foot pool—thanks to a 2019 renovation.

How to get there

Currently, Siem Reap has direct flights from regional hubs of Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. The new airport will soon draw larger planes and more international connections.

Travel to Ladakh and you’ll witness sights like the Thiksey Monastery. Photo by suchitra poungkoson/Shutterstock

3. Ladakh, India

A decade ago, luxury stays in this remote region of the Himalayas in Northeast India were almost nonexistent. As flights have increased to the regional hub of Leh, so have the accommodation offerings. Upon arriving in Leh, plan some time to acclimate to the altitude (11,550 feet) before heading off to hike the iconic rugged landscape of the Indus River Valley. Test your lungs on the short climb up to Tsemo Hill for a scenic panoramic view of Leh before venturing out for a multiday trek (perhaps on an adrenaline-packed route from Rumtse to Tso Moriri, a stunning high-altitude lake).

The towering Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, such as Lamayuru, Thiksey, and Hemis, perched on rocky outcroppings shouldn’t be missed.

Where to stay: Dolkhar

The influx of tourism has given rise to hotels like the 2022 addition of Dolkhar, comprising seven duplex villas focused on a zero waste and zero plastic ecosystem. On the outskirts of Leh, the luxury villas at Dolkhar combine traditional Ladakhi architecture with modern amenities like a spa and terrace bar serving house-made liquors.

How to get there

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Vistara offer direct 90-minute flights from New Delhi.

One of Mongolia’s biggest draws for travelers is its natural beauty. Photo by Cat Downie/Shutterstock

4. Mongolia

Mongolia isn’t easy to get to, but that’s part of the allure. It’s a vast, untouched landscape of wind-whipped sand dunes and snow-capped mountain peaks. While Mongolia’s wonders are well-known—like the eagle hunters in Bayan-Ölgii and the sand dunes of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park—there are still plenty of unique sites to explore, including the Deer Stone Monuments, which became the country’s latest UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023. These towering Bronze Age monoliths date back to 1200 to 600 B.C., range up to 13 feet tall, and are heavily engraved with stag carvings.

Where to stay: Three Camel Lodge

For a luxe desert experience, book one of the 40 yurts—known in Mongolia as ger—at the Three Camel Lodge, with en suite bathrooms and hot showers, a rarity in the region.

How to get there

Year-round, there are nonstop flights to Ulaanbaatar from major international hubs in Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Istanbul, and Frankfurt. Bangkok, Phuket, and Osaka offer seasonal nonstop flights.

In 2024, the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route celebrates its 20th UNESCO anniversary. Photo by Jessie Beck

5. Japan

A trip to Japan is now even harder to resist thanks to exciting new openings. March 2024 marked the completion of the final phase of Ghibli Park in Nagakute, a city about an hour train ride from Nagoya. This immersive theme park trades roller coasters for faithfully re-created locations from the animated worlds of Studio Ghibli, the Oscar-winning animators known for Princess Mononoke and Howl’s Moving Castle. Book ahead—advanced reservations are required. The Hokuriku Shinkansen, the bullet train connecting Tokyo with Tsuruga, a historic port on the northwest region of Japan’s main island, Honshu, opened this spring, providing access to the world-famous seafood of Echizen, the panoramic views of the cliffs at Tojinbo, and the lesser-visited hot springs near Awara Onsen Station.

Hiking enthusiasts should consider the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route, which is celebrating its 20th UNESCO anniversary. Once walked by emperors and samurai, the sacred trek on the Kii Peninsula is a series of trails that can be done either as day hikes with public transport connections or as longer multiday treks. Head to Niigata prefecture, and travelers can visit the tunnels of the Sado Island Gold Mines, which became one of UNESCO’s new World Heritage Sites in 2024.

Where to stay: Yoyogi Park

Book now: Yoyogi Park

With 25 rooms, an infinity pool, and scenic views of Yoyogi Park, the 2023-opened Trunk (Hotel) Yoyogi Park shouldn’t be missed.

How to get there

There are nonstop flights from multiple major U.S. cities to Tokyo and Osaka. From there, the rest of Japan is an easy train ride away.

Busan’s emerging food scene makes it one of the most exciting cities to visit in South Korea. Photo by PKphotograph/Shutterstock

6. South Korea

South Korea has always been cutting edge—in 2019, it was the first country to launch a 5G mobile network—and in August 2024 it introduced the Seoul Robot and Artificial Intelligence Museum. With the futurism of a Star Wars set, the white spherical dome features exhibits that dive deep into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and other emerging technologies.

The country’s second-largest city, Busan, recently received its own Michelin Guide in February. Highlights include Busan-native Kim Jae-hoon’s contemporary French fare at Palate, and Fiotto, an Italian bistro run by a chef couple who sources 90 percent of the produce from their family’s farm. If the 90-day tourist visa is too short for you, take advantage of South Korea’s new digital nomad visa that launched in January, allowing foreigners who work remotely for non-Korean companies to travel and work in the country for up to two years.

Where to stay: Josun Palace

Treat yourself to one of the sleek rooms at the 2021-opened Josun Palace for unparalleled views of Seoul’s Gangnam district.

How to get there

Multiple airlines fly nonstop to Seoul from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, and Seattle. From Seoul, Busan is one hour by plane or less than three by train.