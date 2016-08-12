To enter Curaçao, U.S. citizens need a valid passport as well as proof of both a return ticket and funds to pay for their stay. No visas are required for entry.



As if leaving the island isn't hard enough, the country levies a airport departure fee of $39, though that cost is often factored into airline ticket prices.



The local currency is the guilder (sometimes called florin), but most places of business also accept U.S. dollars and credit cards. Tipping at hotels and restaurants is customary and runs 15–20%.



U.S. appliances will work on the island without an adapter or electrical converter.