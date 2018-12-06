The 20 Best Beaches in the World

Whether you’re a wildlife-watcher, hiker, or just a plain-old sun-worshipper, there’s a gorgeous beach just waiting for you somewhere on the globe.

We’ve brushed the sand off and smoothed on the aloe to present to you these 20 best beaches in the world. Sure, we’ve factored in the requisite picks on the most superlative stretches of dreamy Caribbean, Mediterranean, Hawaiian, and South Pacific shores, but we’ve turned up finds along some more unexpected coasts, too, from Africa to Australia—and beyond. So pack that sunscreen and swimsuit, and set off to explore these 20 incredible beach breaks around the world. Whitehaven Beach Whitsunday Island, Australia Beaches just don’t come more photogenic than this. Head to Whitsunday Island, the largest of the Whitsundays, where Whitehaven Beach is easily the brightest and whitest you’ve ever seen. The silica in the sand is credited for its striking white color, but it does double duty to ensure that it doesn’t retain heat from the sweltering Aussie sun, making it a glorious place for a barefoot stroll. The glassy, clear waters—reaching out into the Great Barrier Reef—make for a refreshing dip, and tidal currents sculpt the sand to varying depths, creating gorgeous ocean swirls of greens and blues. Photo by Pakawat Thongcharoen/Shutterstock.com Tall and tan and young and lovely? Even if you don’t fit the bill, Rio’s Ipanema Beach is calling. Ipanema Beach Rio de Janeiro, Brazil For generations, iconic Ipanema has been pictured in travel brochures and on billboards across the world, tempting tourists to its yellow sands on the edge of Rio de Janeiro. And it’s all for good reason—Ipanema is a quintessential Rio experience. You won’t find seclusion and serenity here: Residents descend on the sand in droves during any spare moments they find to sun themselves, play volleyball, or surf. But the views of the verdant Dois Irmãos mountains and tangible party vibes here are simply unmissable. Waimea Bay Beach Park Oahu, Hawaii If you’re a surfer, this is the beach for you. Waimea is famous as the home of “The Eddie,” a big-wave winter surfing tournament that sees the world’s top surfers compete on waves reaching heights of up to 30 feet. If you come during the winter months, when the waves are at their biggest, get a spot on the wide, pristine, yellow-sand beach to watch the spectacle of surfers tackling huge waves. In summer, as the waves subside, conditions are perfect for beginner surfers to learn or to snorkel and dive into the underwater world just beyond the sand, where you might be lucky enough to encounter a pod of dolphins or a solitary sea turtle. Adrenaline junkies should beeline for the huge black rock set at the southern end of the beach, from which you can plunge into the cobalt blue ocean, some 25 feet below. Photo by Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock.com Beautiful beaches may not spring to mind when you think of Germany, but then you haven’t been to Sylt. Lister Ellenbogen Sylt, Germany Perched at the far northern reaches of Germany, the island of Sylt proposes an intoxicating mix of glamour, luxury, and scenic nature. While it’s tempting to make way for the more popular 18-mile-long stretch of sand at Weststrand, the beaches fronting the main town of List are equally beautiful, with their white sands and grassy dunes, and are far more sheltered, too, lapped by the calm waters of the Wadden Sea. Pick up a fresh fish sandwich from the Gosch Lister Fischhaus in the harbor, and head down to the sands to enjoy views that stretch across to Denmark. Matira Beach Bora Bora, French Polynesia On the western side of a long, thin peninsula at the southern tip of Bora Bora, Matira Beach is the island’s best publicly accessible stretch of sand. It’s popular among the locals for a sunset stroll and feels a world away from the glitzy resorts that monopolize many of the beaches on the island. The white grains are silky-soft underfoot, and the calm, glittering ocean is astonishingly clear. When the sun sets, dip into one of the low-key beachfront restaurants, grab a cocktail, and toast the day’s end with the fiery display on the horizon. Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com At Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach, nearly two miles of dazzling white sand are lapped by calm, warm Caribbean seas. Grand Anse Beach Grenada Almost two miles of dazzling white sand are lapped by calm, warm Caribbean seas at Grenada’s very best beach. Hemmed in between the ocean and a leafy resort area with a good selection of hotels and beach bars, Grand Anse is a tough spot indeed to tear yourself away from. But you must because there’s so much to see under the ocean’s surface: Get your dive certificate with Dive Grenada, or just snorkel to delve down below where the greetings of stingrays, seahorses, and sea turtles await. (For more advanced divers, a plethora of shipwrecks on the seabed are ripe for exploration, too.) Natadola Beach Viti Levu, Fiji

Beautiful beaches are bountiful in the Fijian archipelago, but with yellow sand sloping into a sublime turquoise ocean, Natadola Beach is one of the finest. And the fact that you don’t have to be staying at one of the five-star resorts (located at the strand’s southern end) for access is a huge plus, too. There’s good swimming here, but there are also decent waves inside the bay for beginner surfers looking for practice; the outer area has bigger waves for the more experienced. Locals hawking seashells and coconuts wander up and down the beach, and for around $30, you can opt to take a slow amble along the shoreline on horseback. Photo by Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock.com The seascape at Spain’s Praia de Augas Santas is marked by spectacular nature-carved sculptures, set atop golden sands. Praia de Augas Santas Galicia, Spain Come at high tide, and you’ll be sorely disappointed, since Spain’s Praia de Augas Santas is nowhere to be seen. Wait until the waters recede, however, and you’ll be rewarded with a seascape marked by spectacular nature-carved sculptures, set atop the wet golden sands. The ocean currents and brisk coastal winds here have been carving the rocky shoreline for centuries, resulting in a series of impressive natural archways and buttresses that have given this beach its other name: Cathedrals Beach. At low tide, you can walk among the sculptures (access is via a set of steps from the cliffs above); some of them are nearly 90 feet tall. Just take heed: While swimming is permitted here, it’s essential to be aware of potentially dangerous tidal times. Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman Awards come easy to this Grand Cayman gem—Seven Mile Beach has been lauded as one of the best in the Caribbean on numerous lists. And for good reason—even if you must ignore the fact that it’s actually around five miles long, not seven. Here, you’re faced with a striking stretch of bright, white, soft sand that’s well-served by restaurants, bars, and swank resorts, with plenty of activities on hand, like parasailing or snorkeling excursions just off the coast, at the Cemetery Reef. Photo by Denny Dyke Oregon’s Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint is known for it soft golden sands, sea stack formations, and “Circles in the Sand” sand art events. Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint Bandon, Oregon The rugged rocks strung out across the Pacific at Oregon’s Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint are certainly striking, but it’s not just about the views here. Miles of soft golden sand stretch in either direction, affording plenty of space to set down your towel in relative solitude. Birdwatchers will delight in scouting nesting seabirds atop those iconic sea stacks, while fishers can harvest the shellfish that cling to their crevices (just be sure to purchase a license first). Tip: Don’t miss one of the numerous Circles in the Sand events scheduled throughout the year, when visitors can walk along the stunning labyrinthine patterns in the sand, designed by local sand artist Denny Dyke. Long Beach Koh Rong, Cambodia Often compared to the unspoiled beaches of Thailand some 30 years ago by wistfully nostalgic backpackers, Cambodia’s islands have some spectacular stretches of serene and secluded sand indeed. On the island of Koh Rong, Long Beach is the star of the show, with more than four miles of white, powdery grains. It’s a 40-minute boat ride from mainland Cambodia (at Sihanoukville), or stay right on the shores at a beachfront hotel (try the bungalows at Sok San Beach Resort) to step out of bed and right onto the sand. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com In Mexico’s remote Marietas Islands National Park, Hidden Beach is only accessible by swimming or kayaking in. Hidden Beach Marietas Islands, Mexico This remote yellow-sand beach, tucked away in Mexico’s Marietas Islands National Park, is accessible solely by swimming or kayaking through a tunnel in the rock at low tide. The aptly named Hidden Beach—also called Playa del Amor—is a truly surreal spot that’s essentially a gaping, nearly 100-foot-wide hole in the earth, which is rumored to have been created when the Mexican government tested weapons on the island. Facilities are nonexistent here, but outside of peak season, so are the crowds. Come via a small group speedboat excursion (it’s about an hour from nearby Puerto Vallarta), and you might have the whole hole entirely to yourselves. Saint Jean St. Bart’s In the Saint Jean quarter of ritzy St. Bart’s, you’ll find not one beach, but two, separated by the luxurious Hollywood-star hangout Eden Rock Hotel (currently under post–Hurricane Irma renovations and reopening in late 2019). The white-sand stretches sit within a clamshell-shaped Caribbean bay, gently lapped by warm waters and backed by a smattering of hotels for all budgets. The far western end of the beach is cordoned off, as the tiny St. Bart’s airport landing strip starts almost on the sand, but there’s plenty of room for sunbathing further east, and the tranquil seas make for excellent swimming and sailing territory. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Machir Bay, on the Scottish island of Islay, may not be sun soaked, but its dramatic skies and excellent birdwatching afford a different kind of beauty. Machir Bay Islay, Scotland

