A Beginner’s Guide to the Dizzying World of Caribbean Rum

Rum tasting may be one of the many joys of a trip to the Caribbean, but the sheer number of types, names, ages, flavors, and colors is enough to make even a dedicated cocktail nerd’s head spin—before the first sip. Here, we break it down.

share this article

When you’re beach-bound in the Caribbean and the rum is calling, you’d better know what you’re getting into. Perhaps more than any other spirit, rum can be difficult to understand thanks to the undefined or unenforced classifications sprinkled across the labels. Consider this your entry-level guide to enjoying Caribbean rum and finding the styles and bottles that suit you best, whether you’re looking for something worth sipping or the perfect match for a cocktail. Photo by T photography/Shutterstock A farmer harvests sugarcane for rum in Martinique. How and where is rum made? Rum is distilled from fermented sugarcane by-products, and while the Caribbean is assuredly its home base, it can be made anywhere in the world. Almost all rum is blended; one batch can contain rums of different ages, rums aged in different barrels with different flavor profiles, and even rums made in different ways. (In the Caribbean, most rum is made either with column or pot still distillation or both. Column stills are efficient, industrial behemoths, whereas pot stills are slower and distill to lower strengths, but retain more flavor.) The vast majority of rum—as much as 95 percent—is produced from molasses. This provides many of the rich, dark flavors you likely associate with the spirit, such as brown sugar, maple syrup, and well, molasses. However, rum can also be made from pressed sugarcane juice, resulting in a lighter, grassier, and more vegetal rum with lingering notes of the sugarcane plant. This is known as rhum agricole, or simply agricole, and is most commonly associated with French-speaking Caribbean islands and nations, like Martinique and Haiti. Photo by Jake Emen A range of rums at the Mount Gay visitors center Different islands, different styles Does one island reign supreme in the world of rum? That depends entirely on what type of rum you like to drink—or on which beach you happen to be. While each brand has its own style and flavor, there are also general styles that particular islands have developed over the centuries. Here are a few of the heavy hitters you should become familiar with as you hop from island to island.

Article continues below advertisement

Puerto Rican rum is known for its light and smooth profile, most typically the result of multiple distillations on column stills. The result is a clean spirit at near-neutral strengths—95 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) or higher—which are typical in vodka production.

Brands to note: Bacardi, Don Q, Ron del Barrilito Jamaican rum sits on the opposite side of the flavor spectrum. Expect big, rich rums that take advantage of the pot still’s capacity to retain more flavor during distillation. Get used to tossing around the word “funky” when talking about it; other flavors include sticky-sweet fermented notes, big tropical fruits, bold spiciness, and a hefty molasses influence. Connoisseurs of funky rums from Jamaica (and elsewhere) are ever in search of the elusive “hogo,” a funkier funky, which veers into the addictively rancid territory that stinky cheese devotees know so well.

Brands to note: Appleton Estate, Hampden Estate, Myers’s, Wray & Nephew Bajan (Barbadian) rum is typically made from a mix of pot and column still distillation to achieve a balanced flavor profile, incorporating spicy wood notes from the oak, the dark sugars of molasses, and a bit of that big pot-still punch. Rum producers in Barbados emphasize masterful blending of those different distillate components, as well as strategic cask aging.

Brands to note: Mount Gay, Cockspur, Foursquare, Doorly’s, R.L. Seale’s Is that it? Of course not! Rum is made—and made differently—throughout the Caribbean: There’s the dark, sweet Demerara rum of Guyana, like the earthy, smoky El Dorado; the clean, grassy, and vegetal rhum agricoles like Martinique’s Rhum Clement and Haiti’s Rhum Barbancourt; Dominican rums like Barcelo, which also uses sugarcane juice rather than molasses, and Brugal, which offers a mix of vanilla and oak notes; robust and rich St. Lucian rums such as Chairman’s Reserve; and on down the line. Photo by Jake Emen Rum matures in barrels at Don Q in Puerto Rico. Deciphering the label

Article continues below advertisement