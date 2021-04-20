Clos de Chacras
A five-minute walk from Chacras de Coria’s central plaza, you’ll find Clos de Chacras, a charming historic winery that has been delicately restored. Owned by a winemaking family whose ancestors emigrated from Switzerland
in the late 1800s, Clos de Chacras’ wine and cuisine both feature a touch of European flair. The restaurant’s menu is predominantly Italian mingled with hints of French sauces and familiar Argentinean staples and cooking styles. The dishes change with the seasons so that the freshest ingredients are used. The tasting menu offers four courses with three wines, or you can order a la carte. Artisan olive oil, cheeses, ice cream and jam complement Clos de Chacras’ Gran Estirpe wine. In the warmer months enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, or move inside by the cozy fireplace on chillier nights. Monte Libano S/N, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza
; +56 261 496 1285