Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Clos De Chacras

Monte Líbano 1025, M5509 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 496-1285
Clos de Chacras Chacras De Coria Argentina

More info

Mon - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 8:30pm - 12am

Clos de Chacras

A five-minute walk from Chacras de Coria’s central plaza, you’ll find Clos de Chacras, a charming historic winery that has been delicately restored. Owned by a winemaking family whose ancestors emigrated from Switzerland in the late 1800s, Clos de Chacras’ wine and cuisine both feature a touch of European flair. The restaurant’s menu is predominantly Italian mingled with hints of French sauces and familiar Argentinean staples and cooking styles. The dishes change with the seasons so that the freshest ingredients are used. The tasting menu offers four courses with three wines, or you can order a la carte. Artisan olive oil, cheeses, ice cream and jam complement Clos de Chacras’ Gran Estirpe wine. In the warmer months enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, or move inside by the cozy fireplace on chillier nights. Monte Libano S/N, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; +56 261 496 1285

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points