Posada Borravino
Medrano 2658, M5505 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 496-4445
Posada BorravinoPosada Borravino is tucked away along one of Mendoza’s oldest poplar-lined streets in the city’s Chacras de Coria neighborhood. The country inn has eight distinct guestrooms that offer a peaceful respite in a quiet Mendocenean neighborhood. The hotel’s design is simple but elegant. Rooms feel clean and refreshing with rustic yet stylish furniture, patina walls, and high, white-washed wooden ceilings.
A boutique hotel experience in every sense, here guests frequently mingle in the sun-drenched living room and cultivate friendships over bottles of malbec and long evening asados (barbecues). The back garden provides an inviting place to enjoy a good book, dip in the small swimming pool, or simply soak up the tranquil atmosphere. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about what to do and see in Mendoza—from winery tours to adventure activities. In the evenings, Posada Borravino is lit up by dozens of scented candles, creating a magical ambience that casts a rosy glow on your entire stay.