Wine with Stunning Architecture
Bodegas Salentein is one Mendoza’s oldest, largest, and most famous wineries located in the Uco Valley. The 5,000 acres of land where Salentein sits was once cultivated by Jesuit missionaries. Bodega Salentein strives not only to carry on the Jesuit tradition of winemaking, but also preserving a spirit of service to the community in which it operates. The winery’s stunning architecture is built in the shape of a cross. Its inspiring design is enhanced by the cultural and spiritual offerings on property. Bodegas Salentein’s cultural center, Kilka, exhibits a permanent collection of Argentine art and classic 19th and 20th century paintings by Dutch artists. The Kilka Gallery showcases contemporary artwork from various international artists that are available for purchase. An absolute must-see is the winery’s Gratitude Chapel, which was built as a tribute to nature using sustainable materials and a rural stonework technique native to the area. Posada Salentein is a an exclusive estancia located on the winery grounds that has 16 double rooms, an outdoor pool and a cozy fine dining restaurant that’s open to the public. Wine tastings are held among Bodegas Salentein’s 5,000 french oak casks in the wine cellar, where classical music events are also performed. Winery and art tours must be reserved in advance (Tuesday-Sunday). Ruta 89 S/N, Km 14, Los Árboles, Tunuyán, Mendoza; reservas@killkasalentein.com; +54 0262 242 9500 ext. 3200