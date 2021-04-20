Antares Mendoza

Antares Artisanal Beer
Antares is an artisanal beer company started by three friends from Mar de Plata, Argentina, in the 90s. They first learned about homebrewing from a Californian on a post-college trip to Florida. A few years later the three started brewing artisanal beer together, and today they’re the leading craft beer producers in Argentina with bars all over the country. Named after the most brilliant star in the Scorpio constellation, Antares was used as a guide by seamen for centuries. You’ll find German Kolsch, Scotch Ale, English Porter, Babylonian Honey Beer, Irish Cream Stout, Barley Wine and Antares’ Imperial Stout on the menu. Salud! Arístides Villanueva 153; +54 261 423 8327