Azafran

Once a modest deli hawking local meats, Azafran has become a Mendoza staple with its extensive 300 bottle wine list. It’s still known for its cured meat and cheese plates, but also don’t miss the ahi tuna tartare appetizer. The restaurant has a casual vibe but it is on the pricier side. For a unique experience, reserve the large table in Azafran’s wine room, where the sommelier will help you discern the most palatable wine to go with your entrée or tasting menu. Av. Sarmiento 765; +54 261 429 4200