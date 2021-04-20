Finca Blousson Vins & Bistró

Refined Yet Rustic
A refined yet rustic restaurant and guesthouse nestled into the rural landscape of Mendoza’s Uco Valley, Finca Blousson is a hidden treasure for wine lovers seeking life’s simplest pleasures. Pair the Bistro’s blend of Argentine and French Provencal fare with wines sourced from the region’s top local boutique wineries, and you'll be treating yourself to an unforgettable experience. The intimate country guesthouse has three cozy rooms overlooking the vineyard or a spectacular view of the mountains. Owners Victoria Jones and her French partner, Patrick Blousson, will look after you like a member of their own family. Route 94, km 14, on the road to The Manzano Histórico, Tunuyan, Valle de Uco, Mendoza
; +54 9 261 15 655 3382