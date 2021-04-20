Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & Spa
Chile 1124, 5500 Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 441-1234
Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & SpaDowntown Mendoza’s finest luxury hotel, the Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & Spa enjoys a privileged location on Plaza Independencia with choice rooms overlooking the Andes mountains. A stunning 19th-century Spanish colonial whitewashed façade gleams beautifully with majestic columns and ornate cornices. Behind the historic entrance lies a modern, six-story hotel with a contemporary art collection featuring the works of 23 renowned local artists.
Park Hyatt Mendoza’s signature service extends to 186 luxurious guestrooms and suites, plus a spa, health club, casino, and outdoor swimming pool. The hotel’s Grill Q is known for its steaks, while its fine-dining restaurant Bistro M features an impressive two-story wine library with a Wine Spectator stamp of approval for having one of the most outstanding wine lists in the world. The Vines Wine Bar & Vinoteca is a contemporary bar offering local wines.