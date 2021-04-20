Algodon Wine Estates
Ruta Nacional 144, km 674, San Rafael Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 260 442-9020
Photo courtesy of Algodon Wine Estates
Algodon Wine EstatesTravelers who think heaven should include golf, tennis, horseback riding, mountains, vineyards, and mouthwatering food and wine all in one place should book a stay at Algodon Wine Estates. The property rolls across 2,000 acres of picturesque foothills in San Rafael, Mendoza. The land blossoms with walnut, pear, and plum orchards, miles of olive groves, and a world-class vineyard producing a wide range of varietals. Eight estancia-style suites are housed in the Algodon Villa and Algodon Lodge, featuring wood-burning chimneys and wraparound stone patios overlooking the vineyard and surrounding estate.
The sprawling property has a history that dates back to Argentina’s golf legend Jose Jurado, whose descendants (also professional golfers) owned and designed the first nine holes of the estate’s golf course. Today’s 18-hole course winds through lush vineyards, glacial water reservoirs, olive trees, and fruit orchards. The championship tennis facilities feature seven clay courts, one hard court, and two grass courts. With such an attractive range of on-property activities, it might take some willpower for guests to venture beyond the estate grounds, but the natural wonders surrounding San Rafael are worth a visit.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Golf in the Vineyards
Golf, tennis, horseback riding, mountains, vineyards and mouthwatering food and wine all in one place sounds like heaven to some. Algodon Wine Estates rolls across 2,000-acres of picturesque foothills in San Rafael, Mendoza. The land is blossoming with walnut, pear and plum orchards, miles of olive groves and a world-class vineyard producing a wide-range of varietals. Eight estancia-style suites are housed in the Algodon Villa and Algodon Lodge featuring wood-burning chimneys and wraparound stone patios overlooking the vineyard and surrounding estate. The sprawling property has a history that dates back to Argentina’s golf legend Jose Jurado, whose descendants (also professional golfers) owned and designed the first nine-holes of the estate’s golf course. Today’s 18-hole course winds through lush vineyards, glacial water reservoirs, olive trees and fruit orchards. The championship tennis facilities feature seven clay courts, one hard court and two grass courts. With such an attractive range of on-property activities it might take some willpower for guests to venture beyond the estate grounds, but the natural wonders surrounding San Rafael are worth a visit. Ruta Nacional 144, km 674, San Rafael, Mendoza; +54 260 442 9020