Just the Right Vintage

Winery & Company occupies an old colonial house on a leafy Mendoza street. Its old, worn wooden floors speckled with sunlight have just the right vintage feel for wine browsing. It's several rooms are stacked with wrought iron shelves featuring the region's numerous wine labels. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and will give you the perfect packaging to carry wines in your suitcase back home. Chile 898 (corner of Montevideo); +54 261 420 2840