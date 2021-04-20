Plaza de Las Artes

Every Sunday there is an artisan market on the east side of Plaza Independencia, Mendoza’s central plaza. Stroll the leafy walkway lined with stalls of art, leather goods, glass-blown trinkets, pottery, knitwear, wooden utensils and jewelry. Top picks are Marta Cuervo's wooden earrings and pendants carved from native tree species and detailed with real silver, rose-colored Rodocrosita (Argentina’s national stone), blue Lapis mined from the Andes, and other multi-colored stones. Marcelo Pachu sells the nicest mates in the market, carved from caldén trees (native to the Argentine pampas) and beautifully designed alpaca “bombillas” or mate straws. Afternoon is the best time to go before artisans start packing up around 5:00 PM. Make sure you watch your wallet or it might not be there when you’re ready to pay.