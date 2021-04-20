Where are you going?
Victoria Estelrich Swimwear

G Espejo 19, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 420-1775
Beautiful Bikinis Mendoza Argentina

Beautiful Bikinis

As the saying goes, “When in Rome...,” and in Mendoza, this means slipping into an immodestly cut bikini bottom to blend in with the locals. Get rid of those American tan lines with some of the most adorable bikinis in the southern hemisphere. Two young Mendocenean sisters design and stamp the bathing suits themselves, making each one slightly unique. You can mix and match tops and bottoms for size and cut. The only question is, do you have enough courage to wear it back at home? With your flattering new tan lines, you just might.
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

