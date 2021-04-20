Victoria Estelrich Swimwear

Beautiful Bikinis
As the saying goes, “When in Rome
...,” and in Mendoza
, this means slipping into an immodestly cut bikini bottom to blend in with the locals. Get rid of those American tan lines with some of the most adorable bikinis in the southern hemisphere. Two young Mendocenean sisters design and stamp the bathing suits themselves, making each one slightly unique. You can mix and match tops and bottoms for size and cut. The only question is, do you have enough courage to wear it back at home? With your flattering new tan lines, you just might.