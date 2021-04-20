Casa Antucura
Casa AntucuraCasa Antucura is an idyllic eight-suite wine lodge with majestic views of the Andes Mountains. Located in the heart of the Uco Valley, the farmhouse-inspired boutique hotel is a remote getaway for relaxing and contemplating Mendoza’s beauty. Characterized by elegance and refinement, the country home was built for guests to enjoy the picturesque working vineyard and its fine wines.
Peruse the lodge’s art collection and expansive second-floor library, which features more than 7,500 multilingual books amassed by the hotel’s French owner. From coffee-table books on travel to celebrated classics, the library has an eclectic collection worth exploring. Grab a book and curl up next to the fireplace in the luminous sitting room, or swim off jet lag in the large outdoor swimming pool surrounded by a beautiful rose garden. For relaxation, book yourself a treatment in the spa.