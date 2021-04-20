Palmares Open Mall
Av. San Martín Sur 2875, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 413-9100
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Luxe Leather at PruneIn a country that has more cows than people, you can't visit Argentina without shopping for leather goods. Prune opened its doors in 1999 and is one of Argentina's premier brands for quality leather goods that are stylish and great value. They sell European-inspired handbags, clutches, leather jackets, belts and shoes. You can find Prune shops in both Palmares Open Mall and Mendoza Plaza Shopping in Guaymallen.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Bensimon Men's Fashion
Bensimon is a fashionable Argentine menswear brand with colorful and playful designs. Think California beach style with a European sensibility. They have fun prints, screen-printed tees and tanks, color blocked jeans and shorts, and a variety of trendy accessories. There are three stores in Mendoza: Palmares Open Mall, Mendoza Plaza Shopping and La Barraca Mall.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
SporTSman
In 1919, Argentines Jose Gil y Paulino Penalva put together all the money they had ($2,000) and began selling dress shirts together in San Juan. In 1926, they opened a large store in the center of Mendoza selling tailored suits, dress shirts and ties, where it remained for 60 years. Almost a century later, Sportsman is a third generation family-owned business selling sophisticated menswear and carrying the most important brands in the market: Ralph Lauren, YSL, Brooksfield, Lacoste etc. There are three locations in Mendoza: Av. Espana and Montevideo; Palmares Open Mall and Mendoza Plaza Shopping.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Vitamina
Vitamina is a sophisticated Argentine brand for women. They sell quality basics that are elegant and feminine: trench coats, stilettos, blouses, blazers, evening dresses and accessories. Jeans are their specialty, which incorporate high-tech design elements with an artisanal wash process. Their clothes are classic, glamorous and modern without skewing too young or too old. There are three stores in Mendoza: Palmares Open Mall; Mendoza Plaza Shopping; and El Portal de Los Andes.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Freddo
Freddo is a coffee and artisanal ice cream shop that isn't afraid to mix the two. They have Mocha Freddos, a sinful coffee concoction with chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipcream. The Cappuccino Freddo is an Italian Cappuccino with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream. If you want to go all out, order the Trifreddos, coffee mixed with three ice cream flavors and three toppings. If you need to ease your conscious, they have light fruit smoothies and diet Chocolate and Dulce de Leche ice cream, but the decadent Alfajor Helado is especially tempting.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Palmares Open Mall
Palmares Open Mall is an upscale open-air mall that could have been plucked from any wealthy American suburb. It’s laden with popular restaurants, a movie theater, supermarket and over 120 stores, mostly Argentine brands. If you’re itching for slice of USA’s fast food nation, there’s a McDonald’s, Burger King—and for the coffee addicts, a Starbucks. I recommend sticking with the Argentine outposts like Zitto for quality fast food, Bonafide or Freddo for coffee, and Don Mario or Montecatini for high-end dining. From downtown Mendoza, you can take the 20-minute ride by taxi or remis (black car) for around 50-60 pesos. There’s a remis stand in the McDonald’s drive-thru parking lot when you’re ready to return.