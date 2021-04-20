Palmares Open Mall

Freddo

Freddo is a coffee and artisanal ice cream shop that isn't afraid to mix the two. They have Mocha Freddos, a sinful coffee concoction with chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipcream. The Cappuccino Freddo is an Italian Cappuccino with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream. If you want to go all out, order the Trifreddos, coffee mixed with three ice cream flavors and three toppings. If you need to ease your conscious, they have light fruit smoothies and diet Chocolate and Dulce de Leche ice cream, but the decadent Alfajor Helado is especially tempting.