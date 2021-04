Parapithecus Evolution Bar 201-299 Cabral Sargento

Parapithecus Evolution Bar (aka PPTH) Parapithecus Evolution Bar (named after an extinct primate) is a two-story bar and nightclub with bar food and live music on select nights. The upstairs has an outdoor section overlooking Aristides when you need to come up for some air. This place rocks til the early morning. Arístides Villanueva 265; +54 261 201 2482