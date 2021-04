Wine and Gourmet Cuisine

Make time to stop at the boutique winery La Azul for a tour with the winemaker and lunch at their parrilla-style restaurant right next door. You’ll enjoy the hospitable service, gourmet cuisine, and spectacular views. Pair your meal with a bottle of Azul Reserva, which is a blend of malbec and cabernet sauvignon that's been aged for 15 months in French and American oak barrels. Ruta 89, Camino a Tupungato, Tupungato, Mendoza ; +54 0262 242 3593