Achaval-Ferrer, Winery/Bodega

Cobos 2601, Río Mendoza, M5509 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 553-5565
Winetasting at Achaval-Ferrer Luján de Cuyo Argentina

More info

Sun 9:30am - 12:30pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Winetasting at Achaval-Ferrer

Visiting Santiago Achaval and Manuel Ferrer's boutique winery Achaval-Ferrer is a requisite visit while in Mendoza to sample Argentina’s most awarded wines. Their malbec wines and blends consistently earn high scores from Robert Parker, Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator. Started by a group of Argentine and Italian friends, Achaval-Ferrer's Italian winemaker Roberto Cipressois specializes in small production wines that yield a high concentration of flavors, colors and aromas. Their beautiful 60-acre vineyard, Finca Bella Vista, offers free wine tours and tastings daily. You’ll sample three of their red wines, a sweet dessert wine and homemade olive oil. Chances are you won’t walk out empty handed. Calle Cobos 2601, Pedriel, Mendoza; +54 9 261 553 5565

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

