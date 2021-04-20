Achaval-Ferrer, Winery/Bodega

Winetasting at Achaval-Ferrer
Achaval and Manuel Ferrer's boutique winery Achaval-Ferrer is a requisite visit while in Mendoza
to sample Argentina’s most awarded wines. Their malbec wines and blends consistently earn high scores from Robert Parker, Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator. Started by a group of Argentine and Italian friends, Achaval-Ferrer's Italian winemaker Roberto Cipressois specializes in small production wines that yield a high concentration of flavors, colors and aromas. Their beautiful 60-acre vineyard, Finca Bella Vista, offers free wine tours and tastings daily. You’ll sample three of their red wines, a sweet dessert wine and homemade olive oil. Chances are you won’t walk out empty handed. Calle Cobos 2601, Pedriel, Mendoza; +54 9 261 553 5565