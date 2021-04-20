Dominio del Plata Winery

Osadia de Crear
Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker, owns the Agrelo winery Dominio del Plata. The restaurant, Osadia de Crear, which translates to "dare to create," offers a fusion of Argentinian and Mediterranean seasonal cuisine using local ingredients like Mendocenean tomatoes, domestic goat meat, and herbs from the garden. The caprese salad, the roll of suckling goat, and the cheese and sweets dessert are highlights on the menu. The restaurant also has a deli, offering meat and cheese platters, fresh salads, and gourmet sandwiches made with homemade bread. Picnic baskets are available for guests who want to dine alfresco among the vines. Don’t leave without trying the Susana Balbo Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, which is the winemaker’s personal favorite. Cochabamba 7801, Agrelo, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza
; info@dominiodelplata.com.ar; +54 261 498 9200