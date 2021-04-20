Where are you going?
Dominio del Plata Winery

Rivadavia 256, M5500 GHF, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 810-999-9526
Osadia de Crear Ghf Argentina

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm

Osadia de Crear

Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker, owns the Agrelo winery Dominio del Plata. The restaurant, Osadia de Crear, which translates to "dare to create," offers a fusion of Argentinian and Mediterranean seasonal cuisine using local ingredients like Mendocenean tomatoes, domestic goat meat, and herbs from the garden. The caprese salad, the roll of suckling goat, and the cheese and sweets dessert are highlights on the menu. The restaurant also has a deli, offering meat and cheese platters, fresh salads, and gourmet sandwiches made with homemade bread. Picnic baskets are available for guests who want to dine alfresco among the vines. Don’t leave without trying the Susana Balbo Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, which is the winemaker’s personal favorite. Cochabamba 7801, Agrelo, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; info@dominiodelplata.com.ar; +54 261 498 9200
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

