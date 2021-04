Cavas Wine Lodge offers an indulgent seven-hour Spa Day experience. The day begins with a morning welcome tea or coffee before your first treatment—a 30-minute deep cleansing Malbec scrub that uses organic grape seeds and essential oils to revitalize the body’s epidermis. Following is a 60-minute Alfius full body massage, kneading your muscles into relaxation. Next is a leisurely lunch in Cavas’ dining room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the mountains. The seasonal menu is paired with wines from the hotel’s expansive wine cellar. Then it’s back to the spa you go for a 30-minute Facial Treatment, which feels like a blissful facial massage rather than a cleansing treatment. The Spa Day culminates with a dip in the hot tub or sauna session followed by a bottle of sparkling wine to watch the sun melt behind the Andes from the spa’s comfortable pool deck. It’s a little slice of heaven on earth. Costaflores S/N, Cobos, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza ; +54 114 312 8067