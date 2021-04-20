Cavas Wine Lodge
Costaflores s/n, Cobos, M5507 Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 456-1748
Photo courtesy of Cavas Wine Lodge
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 12am
Cavas Wine LodgeCavas Wine Lodge is the quintessential romantic retreat. Located on a secluded vineyard in the heart of Mendoza’s wine country, the peaceful property offers 17 very private villas, which appear to have grown organically amid the 55-acre working vineyard. The boutique hotel is named after its 3,000-bottle wine cellar, where the in-house sommelier hosts complimentary wine tastings each evening. There’s also a tranquil spa, delicious restaurant and, during the February through April harvest, an array of exciting activities at the lodge.
The hotel’s dynamic husband-and-wife owners, Cecilia Diaz Chuit and Martin Rigal, personally attend to guests with a warmth that permeates the entire experience. Designed for romantic getaways, each villa has a secluded sun deck with a panoramic view of the snowcapped Andes Mountains, plus a wood-burning fireplace and a private plunge pool.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Spa Day at Cavas Wine Lodge
Cavas Wine Lodge offers an indulgent seven-hour Spa Day experience. The day begins with a morning welcome tea or coffee before your first treatment—a 30-minute deep cleansing Malbec scrub that uses organic grape seeds and essential oils to revitalize the body’s epidermis. Following is a 60-minute Alfius full body massage, kneading your muscles into relaxation. Next is a leisurely lunch in Cavas’ dining room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the mountains. The seasonal menu is paired with wines from the hotel’s expansive wine cellar. Then it’s back to the spa you go for a 30-minute Facial Treatment, which feels like a blissful facial massage rather than a cleansing treatment. The Spa Day culminates with a dip in the hot tub or sauna session followed by a bottle of sparkling wine to watch the sun melt behind the Andes from the spa’s comfortable pool deck. It’s a little slice of heaven on earth. Costaflores S/N, Cobos, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 114 312 8067
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Bonarda Wine Bath
The signature spa treatment at Cavas Wine Lodge is an oenophile’s dream. The Bonarda Soaking Bath has its own treatment room with two deep soaking tubs surrounded by glowing candles and lanterns. For 45-minutes you’ll soak in a steaming bath of red wine extracts and organic essential oils designed to stimulate the body’s circulatory system. It’s the ultimate wine country spa experience and just the kind of tidbit that makes for a great postcard home. Costaflores S/N, Alto Agrelo, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 410 6927
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Andes Sunrise viewed from Cavas' villa rooftop
Cavas Wine Lodge has 12 villas nestled IN their vineyard, each with a romantic rooftop "bedroom under the stars". To wake up and see the sunrise reflecting off the majestic Andes is one of life's great treasures...is it possible/permissable to have Malbec with breakfast??