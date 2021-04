Natural Science and Anthropology Museum

The Juan Cornelio Moyano museum of natural sciences and anthropology is one of the oldest and most prestigious museums of its kind in Argentina. Built in 1911 and named after Mendoza’s first constitutional governor, the museum has 80,000 specimens of mineralogy, paleontology, anthropology, ethnology, archaeology, and zoology. There are 500,000-year-old fossils and anthropological artifacts from the Inca and Huarpe cultures. Prado Español and Av. Las Tipas, "Extremo Sur del Lago" in General San Martin Park, Mendoza ; +54 261 428 7666