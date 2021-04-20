O. Fournier Winery
O. Fournier is a modern architectural marvel located 80 miles (90 minutes) from downtown Mendoza
in the district of San Carlos. It is one of Valle de Uco’s farthest wineries to visit, but it’s worth the drive to enjoy O. Fournier scenic views, distinctive design, and award-winning restaurant. José Manuel Ortega, a Spanish banker, bought the land in 2000 and contracted local architects to begin building O. Fournier in 2002. No expense was spared and no detail was overlooked to achieve Ortega’s vision. His talented wife, Nadia Harón, who delved into her passion for cooking when the pair moved to Mendoza, has become one of the country’s most notable chefs. Her restaurant, Urban at O. Fournier, blends Argentine and Mediterranean-Spanish flavors and traditions using fresh ingredients grown on the property’s 650-acre farm. If you find yourself falling in love with O. Fournier’s wine and landscape, you may just be tempted to purchase a small plot of land from Ortega to harvest your own wine and create your own signature blends. Reservations to visit the winery and restaurant must be made in advance. Calle Los Indios s/n 5567, La Consulta, Valle de Uco, Mendoza; +54 262 245 1579