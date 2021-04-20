Siete Cocinas - Restaurante

Argentina's Regional Cuisine
Chef Pablo del Rio blends traditional recipes and ingredients from Argentina's seven regions under one roof at Siete Cocinas restaurant. The seven regions represented include: Noa and Litoral in northern Argentina; Cuyo, which includes the Mendoza
province; Metroplitana is Buenos Aires
; Mar Argentino, the country's East Coast; Patagonia Andina and La Pampa. The elegant restaurant is a refurbished colonial home in downtown Mendoza. It has a minimalist design with an open kitchen that seats 70 guests. The menu features Patagonian lamb, rabbit, pork, trout and traditional Mendocenean empanadas. Work your way around the country with Siete Cocina’s seven region tasting menu: a pacu (fish) filet salad (Litoral); watermelon salad (Cuyo/Pampa); fried Atlantic pollock cheeks (Mar Argentino); veal tail with tortellini (Metropolitana); succulent goat roasted in a clay oven (Cuyo); red berry sorbet (Patagonia Andina); and sugarcane ice cream with almonds crisps and toffee (Noa). The wine list is extensive. For a memorable dining experience, book the private dining table in the wine cellar. If you're leaning towards a non-alcoholic beverage, try the infused Tealosophy teas from the in-house tea sommelier's personal brand. The restaurant is closed on Sundays. Mitre 794 at the corner of San Lorenzo; restaurante@sietecocinas.com.ar; +54 261 423 8823