Jardín Zoológico de Mendoza

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh My!
The Mendoza
Zoological Park stretches 100-acres in General San Martin Park and is home to over a thousand animals including a lion, leopard, elephant, zebra, buffalo, camel, flamingos and seals to list a few. The original zoo was built in 1903 as part of the park’s original design by landscape architect Carlos Thays, but was moved to its present location near Cerro de la Gloria in 1941. The new zoo was designed with semi open enclosures that simulate the animal’s natural habitat. Guided visits are offered. Entrance fee: 10 pesos for children; 25 pesos for adults. The safest way to arrive is by car or bus rather than on foot. Av. Libertador S/N, General San Martin Park, Mendoza; +56 261 444 4411