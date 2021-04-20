Where are you going?
Jardín Zoológico de Mendoza

Av. del Libertador 4400, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 444-4411
Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm

The Mendoza Zoological Park stretches 100-acres in General San Martin Park and is home to over a thousand animals including a lion, leopard, elephant, zebra, buffalo, camel, flamingos and seals to list a few. The original zoo was built in 1903 as part of the park’s original design by landscape architect Carlos Thays, but was moved to its present location near Cerro de la Gloria in 1941. The new zoo was designed with semi open enclosures that simulate the animal’s natural habitat. Guided visits are offered. Entrance fee: 10 pesos for children; 25 pesos for adults. The safest way to arrive is by car or bus rather than on foot. Av. Libertador S/N, General San Martin Park, Mendoza; +56 261 444 4411
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

