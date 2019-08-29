These clever locking beach bags, portable safes, and other security devices are the best way to avoid theft at the beach this Labor Day weekend and beyond.

It’s a cruel summer, indeed. Barcelona’s Guàrdia Urbana municipal police force told CNN that it has had to issue 174 emergency clothing kits to beachgoers this summer after a spate of thefts at Barcelona’s city beaches. These “support packs” contain a T-shirt, flip-flops, pants, and a metrocard so victims of beach theft can make their way back to their hotels in more than just a bathing suit. As tourism numbers surge in Barcelona, so has the city’s crime rate, the Spanish daily newspaper El País reports. But beach theft can happen anywhere—even on some of the best beaches in the world. The best way to make sure your belongings are safe while you swim is to leave as much as possible back in your hotel room and to make sure someone stays with your valuables at all times once you’re beachside. But sometimes that’s not realistic, especially if you’re traveling solo or not staying close to the water. Before you head to the coast this Labor Day weekend—or on any beach getaway later this winter—consider packing one of these locking beach bags, clever water bottle safes, or lock boxes to give yourself peace of mind and thwart would-be thieves. Courtesy of Amazon JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch

If you’re only bringing your cell phone and hotel key card to the beach, consider stringing this waterproof pouch around your neck while you take a dip. With more than 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this cell phone carrier is not only waterproof but also touch-friendly, so you can snap pics while you’re in the ocean, too.



Buy Now: $7, amazon.com Courtesy of SealLine SealLine E-Case Bringing more than a cell phone with you? The medium-sized SealLine e-case attached to a wristcoil will fit car keys, some cash, and a credit card, too, AFAR assistant editor Sara Button says. She also confirms that it seals all the way and can be submerged for half an hour.



Buy Now: $24, amazon.com Courtesy of AquaVault AquaVault FlexSafe Fans of TV show Shark Tank might recognize its featured AquaVault FlexSafe, a portable safe that can be easily locked with a three-digit combination to a beach lounge chair or umbrella while you go swimming. (But make sure they are heavy-duty enough that thieves can’t walk off with the chair or umbrella with the safe attached.) Made with water- and slash-resistant fabric, this packable lightweight bag is roomy enough to fit your phone, wallet, passport, camera, and keys.



Buy Now: $70, amazon.com Courtesy of Bindle Bindle Bottle One of AFAR’s favorite water bottles for travel, the Bindle Bottle has a small compartment built into its bottom to subtly stash things you don’t want sitting out on your beach blanket. AFAR associate editor Maggie Fuller says it’s not the ultimate answer since it doesn’t lock to anything, but it can be a helpful cash- and key-stash in a pinch.



Buy Now: $39, amazon.com Courtesy of CoolBag CoolBag Gen 2 Locking Anti-Theft Travel Tote

