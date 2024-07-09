Beach theft has gotten so rampant in Barcelona that, in 2019, the city’s Guàrdia Urbana municipal police force had to issue 174 emergency clothing kits to beachgoers after a spate of thefts at Barcelona’s city beaches. Per CNN, these “support packs” contain a T-shirt, flip-flops, pants, and a metro card so victims of beach theft can make their way back to their hotels in more than just a bathing suit.

The beach-theft situation in Barcelona has not improved, and it can happen anywhere—even on some of the finest beaches in the world. The best way to ensure that your belongings are safe while you swim is to leave as much as possible back in your hotel room and make sure someone stays with your valuables at all times once you’re beachside. But sometimes that’s just not realistic, especially if you’re traveling solo or not staying close to the water.

Before you head to the coast this summer, consider packing one of these locking beach bags, clever water bottle safes, or beach lock boxes to give yourself peace of mind and thwart would-be thieves.

The Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch comes in a variety of fun colors, plus basic black. Courtesy of Amazon

1. Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch

If you’re only bringing your phone, some cash, and hotel key and/or bank card to the beach, consider stringing this waterproof pouch around your neck while you take a dip. With more than 80,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this cell phone carrier is not only waterproof but also touch-friendly, so you can snap pics while you’re in the ocean, too.

The SealLine E-Case, a small dry bag, lets you bring your belongings into the water with you. Courtesy of SealLine

2. SealLine E-Case

Taking more than a phone with you? The medium-size SealLine e-case attached to a wrist coil will fit car keys, some cash, and a credit card. We tested it and can confirm that it seals all the way and can be submerged for half an hour.

You can lock the AquaVault FlexSafe to a beach chair. Courtesy of AquaVault



3. AquaVault FlexSafe

Fans of TV show Shark Tank might recognize its featured AquaVault FlexSafe, a portable safe that can be easily locked with a three-digit combination to a beach lounge chair or umbrella while you go swimming. (But do make sure these are heavy-duty enough that thieves can’t walk off with the chair or umbrella with the safe attached.) Made with water- and slash-resistant fabric, this packable lightweight bag is roomy enough to fit your phone, wallet, passport, camera, and keys.

Nobody will suspect this water bottle also doubles as a hidden vault for your keys and cards. Courtesy of Amazon

4. Travah Diversion Bottle

The 17-ounce Travah Diversion Bottle has a small compartment that measures 3x3 inches built into its bottom to subtly stash keys, cash, and cards you don’t want sitting out on your beach blanket. It’s not the ultimate answer because it doesn’t lock to anything, but it can be a helpful cash- and key-stash in a pinch.

The CoolBag Gen 2 Locking Anti-Theft Travel Tote comes in pink and a variety of other colors Courtesy of Amazon

5. CoolBag Gen 2 Locking Anti-Theft Travel Tote

In addition to keeping valuables safe at the beach, the CoolBag locking beach bag also comes with a built-in insulated cooler compartment for snacks and drinks. Any valuables you put in the upper section can be kept safe with a combination lock-protected zipper, and the entire bag can be secured to any stationary object with its detachable cable straps. Other useful features include convertible backpack straps and a zippered pocket that helps secure the bag to luggage handles when using it as a carry-on.

The Safego Portable Travel Lock Box Safe comes in blue and other colors. Courtesy of Safego

6. Safego Portable Travel Lock Box Safe

This Safego lock box offers more flexibility for where you can secure it, thanks to a 17-inch steel cable. The portable lock box also has both combination and key access and can fit everything from your cell phone to your camera inside of it.

This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on July 8, 2024, with current information.