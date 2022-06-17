Amex and Delta Just Turned a Retired Boeing 747 Into Credit Cards

Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Card members can get the limited-edition card design from June 16 to August 3.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Among points nerds, metal credit cards have long been a status symbol. There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about letting your Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire clatter onto the dinner table when splitting a bill among friends. But a credit card made out of a retired Boeing 747 plane? That’s a conversation starter on a whole new level. Between June 16 and August 3, American Express and Delta are offering Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card members the option to get the first-ever credit card made from repurposed airplane metal. On June 14, Delta executives debuted the card to a room—or rather a plane full—of journalists at a dinner held inside another retired Boeing 747 at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. “We deconstructed the plane to build the card,” said Anthony Cirri, EVP, head of Global Consumer Lending and CoBrand at American Express. The limited-edition Boeing 747 card design is crafted with 25 percent metal sourced from Delta Ship #6307, a Boeing 747-400 aircraft that flew 14,100 flights between June 28, 1990, and November 18, 2017. During that 27-year period, it flew 68 million miles and carried four million passengers. “We’re excited about the fact that this will be a conversation piece,” said Dwight James, senior vice president, Customer Engagement & Loyalty for Delta Air Lines, and CEO, Delta Vacations. “When you take your friends out to dinner, they’re going to want to ask, ‘What is this card? Tell me more about it.’”

Typically, these cards are made from purple metal or 70 percent reclaimed plastic. For those who opt in, the new card design is black metal with a silver illustration of the 747 on the front alongside information about the plane, including the miles flown and date it was retired. For those familiar with the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, the Boeing 747 design has the same weight and heft to it. If you’re used to the Amex Platinum, this card is slightly more flexible to the touch. Known as the “Queen of the Skies,” the Boeing 747 was the first wide-body jet when it debuted in 1969. While U.S. passenger airlines have all retired these double-decker planes for newer models, Boeing will also stop producing the iconic jumbo jets at the end of 2022 after delivering its last four 747 freighters to Atlas Air. If you can get your hands on one of these credit cards, you will own a piece of aviation history. Courtesy of American Express The Boeing 747 is known for its double-decker design. How to get the Boeing 747 credit card Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card members will have exclusive access to these Boeing 747 credit cards between June 16 and August 3, as long as supplies last. If you’re an existing member, you can log into your account and opt to swap your current card for this limited-edition design. New members can find more information about how to obtain this card below. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card If you don’t already have the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card, there are a few more reasons why it’s worth signing up for now—beyond the limited-edition Boeing 747 card design. This premium card comes with the highest level of perks of all Delta consumer cards and is currently offering a best-ever introductory bonus. Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months. Offer ends August 3, 2022. Additionally, earn up to 60,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) each year (acquired as 15,000 MQMs after each $30,000 spent, up to four times a year). A total of $120,000 and 60,000 MQMs is enough for mid-level Gold Medallion status without taking a single flight. Annual fee: $550 (see rates and fees) Earn miles: Earn three miles per dollar on purchases made with Delta and one mile per dollar on everything else. Credits: Get a credit for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee (worth up to $100) once every four years. Receive a Domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+, or Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card. Enrollment required for select benefits; terms apply.

