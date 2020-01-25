How to Get a Free or Discounted Clear Airport Security Membership

Right now, AFAR readers new to Clear can get a discounted 12-month membership for just $149 with the promo code “ AFF149 ”. If you’re not ready to commit to a full year, you can also sign up for a 2-month free trail with the promo code “ 2FREE ”.

Typically, it costs $179 for an annual Clear membership, compared to $85 for a five-year TSA PreCheck membership . But if you’re a new member and sign up now, you can get it for just $149 or test it out for two months for free.

Even if you have TSA PreCheck , now might be the time to add Clear to your list of ways to get through airport security faster. Clear works like this: After signing up online and completing a short in- person biometric scan to verify your identity, you'll be able to walk up to a Clear kiosk at any airport where there is one and scan your fingerprints or eyes. Then a Clear representative will escort you straight to the security checkpoint, bypassing the regular line where the TSA agents check your ID.

Anyone with a SkyMiles account (which is free to sign up for) can pay $119 for an annual Clear membership—a savings of $60 off the full price. If you’re a Platinum, Gold, or Silver Medallion member on Delta, or have a Delta SkyMiles credit card, you’ll only pay $109. And if you hold Delta’s coveted Diamond Medallion status, you can get a Clear membership for free. To enroll, simply sign up at clearme.com/partner/delta using your SkyMiles account number.

Clear discounts for United MileagePlus members

On July 29, 2019, United Airlines announced that it will also partner with Clear to offer similar discounts for its U.S.-based MileagePlus members. Effective immediately, United’s Global Services and Premier 1K members are eligible for a free Clear membership. Premier Platinum, Gold, Silver, and United U.S. credit card members can sign up for a $109 annual Clear membership. Even if you only have a basic free MileagePlus account, you still qualify for a discounted $119 annual Clear membership. To link your frequent flyer account with a membership, add your MileagePlus number when signing up at clearme.com/partner/united.

The new partnership also means that Clear finally opened its first lanes at United hubs, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare, and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in 2019.

Is Clear worth it?

Overall, a Clear membership is only worth it if you regularly fly through one of the 34 U.S. airports it currently serves, including JFK, LAX, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. But if you’re a sports fan, your Clear membership also allows you to skip the line at many major sports stadiums throughout the country, including Oracle Park in San Francisco and Denver’s Coors Field.

Which airports have Clear?

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Maryland

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Alabama

Boston Logan International Airport, Massachusetts

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Kentucky

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Ohio

Dallas Love Field Airport, Texas

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas

Denver International Airport, Colorado

Detroit Metro Airport, Michigan

Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia

JFK International Airport, New York

LaGuardia Airport, New York

Los Angeles International Airport, California

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Louisiana

McCarren International Airport, Las Vegas

Miami International Airport, Florida

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Minnesota

Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, California

O’Hare International Airport, Chicago

Orlando International Airport, Florida

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, D.C.

Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah

San Antonio International Airport, Texas

San Francisco International Airport, California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington

Westchester County Airport, New York

William P. Hobby Airport, Houston

Is Clear better than TSA PreCheck?

While TSA PreCheck is in more than 200 airports compared to the few dozen Clear serves, several people on Twitter pointed out why having both memberships is actually worth the money if you fly often.

I totally love @Clear. Left my home ad 2:15 p.m. standing in line at my gate at the airport at 2:32! — Saul Perloff (@SaulPerloff) December 16, 2018 @Clear @HartsfieldATL record set today by using Clear! 4 mins from kiosk to concourse tram! If anyone is wondering if Clear is worth it - YES!!!#RoadWarriors — Thomas A Deakins (@TDeakins) January 10, 2019

Keep in mind that if you just have a Clear membership without a TSA PreCheck membership, you'll still get to go to the front of the regular airport security line but will need to take off your shoes and remove your electronics from your bag while going through checkpoint.

This article originally appeared online on July 31, 2018; it was updated on January 25, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

