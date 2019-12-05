Get Cozy on These Scenic Train Rides This Winter

Take in the snowy scenery from inside a warm train car this season—preferably with a cup of cocoa in hand.

Air travel is about getting from point A to point B as fast as possible. Rail travel, on the other hand, is about so much more, especially in the winter when you can cozy up in a blanket with a hot beverage and take in the snowcapped mountain views everywhere from the Canadian Rockies on VIA Rail's the Canadian train to the top of the Swiss Alps on the Glacier Express. These are the best train trips you'll want to take this winter when you'd rather watch the world go by slowly. Glacier Express Route: St. Moritz to Zermatt, Switzerland "Express" is a bit of a misnomer here. All in all, the train ride between St. Moritz and Zermatt takes eight hours, but you'll enjoy taking it slow as you pass through the Rhône Valley, into 91 tunnels, and over the Oberalp Pass and 291 bridges along the way. You can hop aboard the Glacier Express with a Eurail pass or book single tickets anytime throughout the winter, but Planet Rail has a seven-night Luxury Glacier Express trip (from $3,250), which includes overnights at five-star hotels and passage in the Excellence carriages that debuted in March 2019. There you can enjoy a five-course lunch with wine, plus afternoon tea, while you take in the late-winter scenery from the panoramic windows. Book Now: From $154 one way, raileurope.com Amtrak Empire Builder Route: Chicago to Seattle

As you make your way from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest on the Amtrak Empire Builder, you’ll travel along a portion of the Lewis and Clark Trail. While this train operates year-round, seeing the snowy landscape from North Dakota’s late-19th-century Gassman Coulee Trestle is particularly spectacular. The scenery gets even better as you pass into Montana and by Glacier National Park. You can reserve a one-way coach ticket for the 46-hour trip directly through Amtrak, but for a more comfortable journey you’ll want to book Vacations By Rail’s Snow Train trip (from $1,109), which includes a roomette in a sleeper car, with hotels in Chicago and Seattle at the beginning and end of the journey. Book Now: From $150 one way, amtrak.com VIA Rail’s the Canadian Route: Toronto to Vancouver, Canada Watch some of the most spectacular winter scenery in the Canadian Rockies from the warmth of a train car as you make your way from Toronto to Vancouver on VIA Rail’s aptly named the Canadian. For the four-night journey, you can book anything from an economy seat to a room in a sleeper car. Or Vacations By Rail’s Canadian Rockies Winter Adventure package (from $3,400) has departures in January and February 2020 for a seven-night trip that includes an overnight on the train between Vancouver and Jasper National Park, plus overnight stays at historic properties, including Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. Book Now: From $444 one way, viarail.ca Photo by Shutterstock The Bergen Railway in Norway B ergen Railway Route: Bergen to Oslo, Norway