12 Best Stylish Luggage Brands We Love

A good suitcase is a travel essential, but whether you’re headed for a two-day business trip or two weeks in Europe, strutting through the airport with a bag that reflects your personal style makes the journey all the more enjoyable.

share this article

It can be a challenge to find luggage that is both enjoyable to use and enjoyable to look at. We get it—things like pockets, locks, zippers, spinner wheels, charging ports, and weight are all important aspects to consider when selecting a new inanimate travel companion. But hey, so is how it will look in that arrival Instagram. The trick is finding the right piece of luggage for you when there are so many options. Do you want a wheeled carry-on suitcase? A weekender? A travel backpack? And what size, shape, and color? Although they may be slightly more difficult to find, Holy Grail luggage brands—those that balance high quality, durability, and design—do exist. You just need to know where to find them. To help you choose your next suitcase, whether it’s a duffel bag or a spinner, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best luggage brands, each of which is as easy on the eyes as it is on the airport floor. Courtesy of Rimowa The Rimowa Original Cabin in silver Rimowa Buy Now: Rimowa Original Cabin suitcase, $1,050, bloomingdales.com With the motto “handmade meets high tech” leading the way, Rimowa has effectively helped to revolutionize the way high-quality luggage is designed. Products come in aluminum or polycarbonate hard shells; aluminum lines are reminiscent of futuristic flights, while the polycarbonate models have an additional flair of color and style. In 2018, the brand updated the engineering of its classic cases, making them even more durable and resilient than before; additionally, each bag now comes with an anodised aluminum badge engraved with the Rimowa logo. Courtesy of Herschel Supply Co. The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle in navy Herschel Supply Co. Buy Now: Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag, $90, herschel.com In a lot of ways, we can thank Herschel Supply Co. for making functional bags cool again. With its hip designs and various patterns, the company has become a favorite with millennials—and has proved that backpacks aren’t only for students and fanny packs aren’t just for tourists, among other things. But Herschel’s luggage products are undeniably among its best. For experiential travelers who are constantly on the go, these travel bags are made of durable materials and finished with leather detailing. Courtesy of Away The Bigger Carry-On from Away in blush Away Buy Now: Away The Bigger Carry-On, $245, awaytravel.com

Article continues below advertisement

Away is the picture of simplicity in design-minded luggage. Each bag features a hard polycarbonate shell, four spinner wheels, a removable laundry bag, TSA-approved locks, and a patent-pending compression system on the interior, while certain models also offer a battery pack and USB charger which are removable, in compliance with recent TSA requirements. The brand has also recently expanded its offerings to include weekenders, soft-sided luggage, and backpacks. Affordable yet incredibly functional and well-made, Away’s products are ideal for the jet-setter who wants it all: the right price, the right features, and the right look. Courtesy of Baboon to the Moon The Go-Bag Small from Baboon in Yellow + Limelight Yellow Baboon Buy Now: Baboon Go-Bag Small, $149, baboonthemoon.com Any trip that involves one of Baboon's vibrant bags is sure to be a fun one. The company’s flagship travel bag, a duffel built for adventures, comes in two sizes and features with plenty of pockets, adjustable straps that can turn the bag into a backpack, and a waterproof shell. Baboon also offers smaller day bags (fanny packs and backpacks), all in their bright, bold colors and funky pop-art prints. Courtesy of Calpak The Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set in milk marble from Calpak Calpak Buy Now: Calpak Astyll 3-piece luggage set, $425, calpaktravel.com Calpak accurately brands itself as a line of modern luggage ideal for the savvy 21st-century traveler and suited for weight restrictions and notorious TSA wear and tear. The brand’s signature products are its lines of hardside spinner sets, many in fun colors and patterns (how gorgeous is this marble design?!). And each suitcase is remarkably lightweight yet impressively tough—the perfect combination for those who travel frequently. Courtesy of Tumi The Tumi Alpha 3 Compact 4 Wheeled Duffel in black Tumi Buy Now: Tumi Alpha 3 compact 4-wheeled duffel bag, $750, zappos.com The words “reliable,” “universal,” and “beloved” sum up Tumi, a company that offers a wide range of luggage, backpacks, and bags in a variety of designs and materials. While it is always releasing new colors, patterns, and materials, Tumi really sets itself apart with the classics—the soft duffel, garment bag, and wheeled carry-on. Ideal for business travelers, Tumi bags are made with both convenience and longevity in mind. Courtesy of Fjallraven The Fjallraven Duffel No. 6 in dark olive Fjallraven Buy Now: Fjallraven No. 6 50L duffel bag, $225, backcountry.com Swedish company Fjallraven embodies the spirit that makes the Scandinavian country one of the happiest on Earth. Seriously, look at these products with their cute little fox logo and try not to smile. But the brand’s merit doesn’t end with its whimsical colors and lightweight material—each bag is also designed for outdoor and active use, with strong fabric, hefty straps and carry handles, and a variety of clever pockets. The full line of bags is easily shoppable via the U.S. website but can also be found in select stores. Courtesy of Amazon.com Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard + Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels in champagne white Delsey Buy Now: Delsey Paris Chatelet 21-inch carry-on, $182, amazon.com

Article continues below advertisement