Inside London’s Cheeky Hotel Within a Private Members Club in Mayfair

~ The vibe: A retreat with French flair, set within a private members club in the heart of posh Mayfair Location: 22 Grosvenor Square, London | View on Google Maps From $615 | Book now ~

~

The Afar take

Opened in 2022, the Twenty Two is set within an Edwardian manor on the northwestern corner of London’s storied Grosvenor Square. The lush decor is inspired by 18th-century France, with pops of red velvet and cheeky faux bois carpeting, in contrast to the more understated luxury London hotels in this area. And while the level of service is on par with the big-name luxury hotel brands nearby, you’ll get an extra level of discretion since this property ultimately operates as a private members club. The 31 hotel rooms and suites are open to the public, although members get exclusive rates.

Keep an eye open for the opening of its second location in New York’s Union Square neighborhood in September 2024.

Who’s it for?

This west London hideaway describes itself as being “for the creative and the curious.” With an exclusive, luxurious, and slightly hedonistic atmosphere, the Twenty Two welcomes children, but it’s ideal for adult travelers who want to stay in a central location yet remain under the radar while they have a good time.

22 Grosvenor Square dates back to the Edwardian era in the early 20th century. Courtesy of the Twenty Two

The location

The hotel takes its name from its address: 22 Grosvenor Square in the heart of Mayfair, which has a buzzier, artsier atmosphere than other posh neighborhoods like Kensington and Chelsea. Big-name brands like Four Seasons, JW Marriott, and most recently Mandarin Oriental call this small independent property a neighbor, with historic stalwarts like the Connaught and the Dorchester nearby. (The upcoming Chancery Rosewood is set to open across the street in the former U.S. Embassy in 2025.)

Sites like Hyde Park and Selfridges are both within a few blocks of the hotel. When it comes time to explore farther afield, the closest tube stop is at Bond Street, a seven-minute walk away, with access to the Elizabeth, Central, and Jubilee lines.

With an exclusive, luxurious, and slightly hedonistic atmosphere, the Twenty Two is ideal for adult travelers.

The rooms

The 31 guest rooms and suites could be described as anything but classic British. Instead, London-based designer Natalia Miyar took a more opulent, maximalist approach to the hotel’s decor inspired by 18th-century France. Each one has a unique layout due to its location in a historic building. Additionally, there are various design styles within the guest rooms, including elaborate studios and suites decorated in Pierre Frey wallpaper on the walls and ceilings. Within the main manor house, rooms start at 182-square-foot “Nooks” and go up to the 1,033-square-foot two-story Gingko Suite. There’s also the 833-square-foot Mews House, which has its own private entrance on Lees Place and comes with a kitchenette for longer sojourns.

Rooms are decorated in a variety of styles, but all come with bold design choices. Courtesy of the Twenty Two

Walls in some rooms are painted a pale dusty blue, reminiscent of the wrought iron lattice work at London’s St. Pancras train station, and are bordered in navy blue. Though ceilings in the hallways feel low, some of the guest rooms give way to ceilings that are upwards of 20 feet and illuminated with crystal chandeliers. Floor-to-ceiling red velvet drapes frame windows that look out onto the Four Seasons hotel across the street or at Grosvenor Square depending on the room’s location. Antique mirrors are inset along the high ceilings, while custom four-poster beds are wrapped in bright red velvet. Art is similarly sumptuous, with framed pencil sketches of nudes. Couches and side chairs are upholstered in rich navy velvet, while furniture is mostly antique in dark black tones with brass details. Clever design flourishes include carpet made with a trompe l'œil effect to look like wood in a herringbone pattern.

Some of the bathrooms are small and only offer showers, but some include tubs. All have checkerboard black and white marble floors and towel warmers. Complimentary canvas toiletry bags come with Italian Marvis toothpaste and mouthwash, while the other bathroom products are custom made for the hotel.

The bathrooms make a bold statement with black and white marble floors and walls. Courtesy of the Twenty Two

The food and drink

The Twenty Two’s restaurant is open to the public and serves lunch and dinner daily with an à la carte menu of Mediterranean-influenced modern British fare like sea bass crudo, crisp artichoke salad with French beans, truffle roast chicken, and grass-fed beef Wellington. (A classic Sunday roast is served from midday to 3 p.m. on Sundays.)

During the day, hotel guests are welcome to join private club members in the Living Room for coffee (or smoothies, fresh juices, and protein shakes). Although reservations are held for the private club’s members first at the Vault Bar downstairs, hotel guests are welcome if space allows.

The restaurant at the Twenty Two serves modern British fare. Courtesy of the Twenty Two

Staff and service

The attentive staff are ready to help you with any sort of request. The hotel retains an exclusive and discreet vibe, but the service provided by everyone from the doormen, to the front desk staff, to the waiters at the restaurant is friendly and often chatty.

Accessibility

The Twenty Two is located in a historic building, so doorways tend to be narrow and the original main entrance has five steps. However, there are elevators indoors for reaching the rooms and a handful of accessible rooms are available. The staff is amenable to finding workarounds for guests who need assistance.

The restaurant at the Twenty Two in London Courtesy of the Twenty Two

Coming soon: Twenty Two NYC

The Twenty Two will open its second location, also called the Twenty Two, in September 2024 in New York City at 16 E. 16th Street just east of Union Square in the former home of heiress Margaret Louisa Vanderbilt. Completed in 1891, this nine-floor building will include 77 hotel rooms, including 17 suites and a rooftop penthouse. The London-based design team, Child Studio, plans to decorate the space in a contemporary interpretation of American styles, including Shaker, mission and craftsman. The ground floor restaurant will be open to the public and will be run by the team behind the Michelin-starred Musket Room. The private members club will be located on the second floor. A gym and outdoor spaces will debut in the months after the opening.