Escaping to a beach house is as much part of summer vacations as ice cream and fireworks. But not everyone is lucky enough to own one (or have a family member with one). Thanks to Airbnb, other people’s real estate is easily accessible for your summer getaway needs. The home-sharing platform revealed some of its most wish-listed beach houses with AFAR, everywhere from Honolulu to Montauk. Whether you’re looking for a four-bedroom house with room for your entire extended family or a cozy bungalow for your next romantic getaway, there’s something here for you to rent on your next trip to the coast. Montauk, New York Book Now: From $399 per night, airbnb.com With room for six guests across three bedrooms, there’s plenty of space for families and friends to spread out at this bright, modern house on the northern end of Montauk. Located about a five-minute walk from Culloden Beach and a five-minute drive into town, you’re never far from anything. But the backyard—complete with a pool and deck area—provides an oasis from the rest of the world if you’d like to stay in for a day or two. Courtesy of Airbnb With room for 14, this Destin beach house has plenty of room for large groups to spread out. Destin, Florida Book Now: From $231 per night, airbnb.com

One of the most wish-listed coastal properties on Airbnb, this house is a three-minute stroll from the white sand beaches and emerald green waters of Destin, a family-friendly town on the Florida panhandle. Great for large families or groups of friends traveling together, it can accommodate up to 14 visitors with nine beds across three bedrooms. Between the large front deck and expansive backyard, you’ll have plenty of space to relax outdoors around a fire pit or ping-pong table once you return from a day at the beach. Courtesy of Airbnb Even the kitchen has ocean views at this Arch Cape beach house. Arch Cape, Oregon Book Now: From $500 per night, airbnb.com The quiet beach town of Arch Cape is on the northern Oregon coast, about four miles south of Cannon Beach and its famed Haystack Rock. Located right on the beach, this four-bedroom house has ocean views from nearly every window and enough room to sleep 12 guests. After a day on the sand, watch the sun set behind the ocean from the backyard fire pit. Ocean too chilly for swimming? There’s also a hot tub to soak in, so you can still enjoy the outdoors no matter the temperatures outside. Courtesy of Airbnb Invite your friends to rent the extra unit in this beach house so you can take over the whole property. Gloucester, Massachusetts Book Now: From $165 per night, airbnb.com A little over an hour’s drive northeast of Boston, this cozy beach house with a large deck facing the water perches right on a private beach outside the town of Gloucester. With one bedroom, this space is better for couples traveling alone. But if you’d like to invite friends along, the hosts rent out another one-bedroom unit in the same cottage with its own private entrance, kitchen, and bathroom. Courtesy of Airbnb Before heading to the beach, enjoy your morning coffee on the roof deck at this beach house outside of Charleston. Folly Beach, South Carolina Book Now: From $349 per night, airbnb.com

While golfers and wedding parties may head to the exclusive shores of Kiawah Island, Folly Beach is a casual alternative popular with Charleston’s surfing community. At $299 per night, this beach house about 11 miles south of downtown is quite a deal considering that it has enough room for a group of nine to spread out across three bedrooms. Located across the street from the beach, the house is also within walking distance of the town’s restaurants and bars on Center Street. Don’t miss the tropical cocktails at Wiki Wiki Sandbar, a brand-new tiki bar with five distinct spaces—including a rooftop bar—just down the street. Courtesy of Airbnb Take in the sound of the ocean from the front porch of this San Diego bungalow. San Diego, California Book Now: From $149 per night, airbnb.com This 1930s beach cottage is steps from the sand in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood and comes with charming retro details like turquoise tile in the kitchen. It’s best for couples or small families because there’s only one bedroom and a fold-out couch in the living room for guests. With more than 400 five-star reviews, you’ll need to book far in advance to secure a weekend getaway at this in-demand property. Courtesy of Airbnb This cozy Airbnb is located within a short drive of many of Honolulu’s best beaches and hiking spots. Honolulu, Hawaii Book Now: From $130 per night, airbnb.com In nearly 200 five-star reviews, most guests call out the amazing sunset views over Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean as this Airbnb’s highlight. Inside, you’ll find a clean and cozy space for two that’s drenched in natural light. The host, Meera, has also kitted out her property with extra amenities like snorkeling gear and beach chairs to take down to the beaches in the area. You’ll need a car to get around, but this studio is a great home base to explore Oahu during the day and relax on the private balcony in the evening. Courtesy of Airbnb Enjoy the ocean views from the pool at this Puerto Rico Airbnb. Vieques, Puerto Rico Book Now: From $185 per night, airbnb.com

