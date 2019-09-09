The Best Carry-On Luggage for 2019

Watch out, wobbly handles. Back off, boring colors. These compact cases are making their way to an overhead compartment near you.

Where in-line fixed wheels and rickety handles were once the standard, sleek and sturdy luggage options have rolled in to steal the show when it comes to the best weekend getaway bags. They’re compact and colorful but spacious enough to pack what you need for a few days of adventure. With all the bells and whistles, though, one question remains: Which carry-on is actually right for you? We tested five of them (and even elucidated carry-on size restrictions) to make your decision easier. For the fashionista Roam: Jaunt Carry-On Inside, Roam’s 40-liter bag (pictured above) is simple: two big compartments with two removable accessory pockets and a laundry bag. However, it’s a showstopper in more ways than one. The Jaunt Carry-On features Hinomoto wheels–arguably the highest quality wheels in the luggage industry and made with ball bearings to ensure an ultra-smooth ride. And Roam leaves the appearance of the bag to you. With seven whimsical colors to choose from, such as Pacific blue and Arabian purple, it’s completely customizable–the shell color, accents, zipper, binding, wheels, carry handle, right down to the stitching. You can even monogram the leather patch on the back of your case. With details like a water-repellent zipper and a precise fit of the handle to minimize wiggling, this 5.8-pound carry-on is a solid contender. Buy Now: $450, Roam.com Courtesy of Dagne Dover The Carryall comes in six colors, including ash blue. For the snazzy weekender Dagne Dover: Landon Carryall This stylish tote is hand-washable, quick-drying, and prepared for whatever you’ll be getting into each weekend. Choose from 13 eye-catching hues, including onyx, sea mist, wildflower, and sunbreak, then select your size, from extra small to extra large. (Travelers packing for more than a day or two should spring for the large or extra large sizes.) The larger models are also equipped with a shoe bag, exterior phone pocket, crossbody strap, detachable zip-top pouch, and numerous interior compartments to keep belongings tidy and easy to locate. Buy Now: $215, Dagnedover.com Photo by Kelsey McClellan, styling by Michelle Macguire One of the handy features of the AWAY Bigger Carry-On is the ejectable charging port. For the budget-conscious heavy packer Away: The Bigger Carry-On

Away expertly amped up its former carry-on in linear measurements and capacity without compromising the weight of the bag itself. The 7.8-pound Bigger Carry-On holds a whopping 47.9 liters and is separated into two larger compartments, a removable mesh bag, and a hidden laundry bag, which is easily compressible and waterproof, so it can be used for, say, a wet bathing suit. Plus, this bag is the most budget-friendly of all the luggage on the list. Despite its low price, the bag looks really sleek and has top-tier Hinomoto wheels, specially built for a smooth roll. The polycarbonate exterior is available in a number of matte-finished colors, including blush, brick, sand, green, and several shades of blue. Aside from which color to buy, your toughest decision will be whether to buy the bag with or without the ejectable phone-charging battery. Buy Now: $245, Away.com Courtesy of Matador The Freefly16 from Matador is versatile and lightweight. For the ultra-light-packing day-trekker Matador: Freefly16 For travelers whose MO is to throw a couple things in the nearest bag and make a beeline for the airport, the Matador Freefly16 beckons. Available in two neutral colors, the lightweight, 16-liter backpack includes one large compartment, a smaller zippered pocket, breathable mesh shoulder straps, and external mesh pockets, ideal for a water bottle or other items that need to be accessed quickly. Better yet, it’s waterproof (yes, even the zippers are sealed for water resistance), and it folds up snugly into its own detachable storage bag. Another bonus? It works well as a daypack, too. Buy Now: $55, Matadorup.com Photo by Kelsey McClellan, styling by Michelle Macguire You don’t need to battle with zippers to open ARLO’s Polycarbonate Carry-On. For the tech-savvy traveler Arlo Skye: Polycarbonate Carry-On Weighing in at 8.5 pounds, Arlo Skye’s Polycarbonate Carry-On is a bit bulkier than others on the market, but the polycarbonate shell is reinforced with an aluminum frame, making the bulk more bearable. The zipperless, 38-liter bag latches with two TSA-approved combination locks and is decked out with a compact charging station, portable charger, charging cable and adapter, two shoe bags, and a laundry bag. It rolls nicely and features several different-sized compartments, ideal for separating the contents. Structurally, the bag looks a bit industrial, but more delicate color combinations–navy, rose gold, and champagne with silver accents–ensure you’ll be rolling around the airport in style. Buy Now: $450, Arloskye.com Courtesy of Aer Does your trip have a quick turnaround? Consider the Aer Travel Pack 2. For the busy businessperson Aer: Travel Pack 2 When quick work trips beckon, the Aer Travel Pack 2 swoops in to save the day. This versatile piece keeps all of your essentials (passport, laptop, cords, and such) organized, at the ready, and secure with lockable zippers. The 33-liter Travel Pack can be carried as a backpack, shoulder bag, or briefcase, thanks to hideaway compartments that conceal straps and keep your bag looking sleek and professional. Buy Now: $230, Aersf.com Photo by Kelsey McClellan, styling by Michelle Macguire RIMOWA has been perfecting the luggage game for more than 100 years. For the traveler who’s just trying to get from point A to point B Rimowa: Essential Lite Cabin

