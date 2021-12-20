Be it a lodge in the Adirondacks or a hot springs resort in an old mining town, these luxury refuges will make any long, cold winter more palatable.

Stone fireplaces and Pendleton blankets. Hot drinks and hotter springs. Solitude and starry nights. These are a few of our favorite things, conjured in the dead of winter when everyone seems to have a cough and a little hygge feels necessary. With that in mind, we rounded up a few of the Great Camps and remote luxury lodges across the United States to inspire your winter escapes. Some are historic; some only a few years old. One is on a glacier. All will leave you wanting more. 1. The Ahwahnee

Yosemite National Park, California Book Now: expedia.com



This stone-and-timber lodge—arguably the finest example of U.S. “Parkitecture”—has long had a storied guest list since it opened in 1927 (John F. Kennedy, Lucille Ball, and Brad Pitt among them). It’s worth the splurge just to have this place to yourself after the swarms of Yosemite tourists have left for the day. Suites and cottages come with fireplaces and views of Yosemite’s most famous sites, including Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Falls. The formal dining room, with its soaring ceilings and oversize windows, requires reservations, especially for the popular Sunday brunch. If you’d rather not plan ahead, you can grab a casual bite at the hotel bar, which features an outdoor area with breathtaking views of the park. —excerpted from Deb Hopewell’s review of the Ahwahnee



2. Sheldon Chalet

Denali National Park, Alaska Book Now: sheldonchalet.com

