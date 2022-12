What to Do in Seoul

21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Korea’s largest traditional market, Namdaemun sits next to the ancient south gate after which it’s named. This mostly wholesale marketplace, made up of several alleys filled with thousands of stalls, is always swarming with shoppers. It may seem chaotic but it’s loosely divided into sections, the most interesting of which is the food area. There, you can sample dishes like mandu (dumplings), seafood soups, bibimbap, and hatteok (Korean pancakes). There’s even boiled silkworms for the adventurous. After filling up, browse the rest of the market for cheap clothes, housewares, toys, jewelry, and stationery. Also worth checking out are Buildings C and D for discounted souvenirs, and the third level of Building E for its colorful flower market.