Gyeongbokgung Palace

standing guard...again

On my first evening in Seoul, I found myself here, in front of a 'haetae' (mythical fire-eating guardian) beneath Gwanghwamun, the recently restored gate to Gyeongbok Palace. The story of the haetae and the gate it guards sums up the turbulent, but resilient history of the Korean Capital: 1390's: The gate is built when Seoul becomes the capital of a new dynasty. 1590's: The guardhouse above the stone arches is burned during the Japanese invasions. It lays in ruins until... 1867: It's rebuilt as part of the restoration of Gyeongbok Palace; the construction almost bankrupts the 'Hermit kingdom' which finally ends up becoming a protectorate and then an outright colony of Japan from 1910 to 1945. Seoul is renamed 'Keijo.' 1926: The gate is dismantled and 're-mantled' nearby during the Japanese Occupation, to make way for construction of the Government General Building. 1950: Communist troops retreat for the first time during the Korean War, the gate is destroyed again... 1963:...rebuilt with concrete. 1990's: the Government General Building is demolished to make way for the restoration of Gyeongbok Palace; Gwanghwamun gate will finally be restored to its original condition and location. 2010: The newly restored stone-and-timber gate is unveiled; it has come home, after over eight decades of being 'displaced'... Once again, the stone 'haetae' can stand guard, as it did six centuries ago when it was first placed here. This time, may it last for a good while...