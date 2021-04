In Korea, nothing spells relaxation like a jimjilbang, or Korean bathhouse. For over a thousand years, Koreans have used public bathhouses not only as a means to get clean, but as a social gathering place to chill out with family and friends.Dragon Hill Spa is a wonderland of steaming saunas, invigorating pools, and cascading waterfalls. After taking a dip, relax in a traditional charcoal-heated sauna, or get your new age groove on in the jewel room, where walls of jade and amethyst are said to emit healing rays. Next, body scrubs and massages beckon, and heated floors with sleeping mats call to the weary traveler. Also boasting a cafe, karaoke rooms, salon, fitness center, and game rooms, Dragon Hill Spa provides hours of good clean fun.40, Hangang-daero 21na-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul , South Korea