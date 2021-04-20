Dragon Hill Spa
40 Hangang-daero 21na-gil, Hangangno 3(sam)-ga, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Photo courtesy of Dragon Hill Spa
Dragon Hill SpaAn integral part of Korean culture, jimjilbangs, or bathhouses, offer much more than just a trip to the spa. Most are open 24 hours, functioning as a place for people to unwind and socialize. Expect unisex areas equipped with pools, showers, and massage services, all to be enjoyed in the buff. Those who find being nude in front of strangers intimidating can spend time in the coed saunas and relaxation rooms or at the in-house café. For a quintessential experience, head to Dragon Hill Spa, located outside of Yongsan Garrison. A Western-style jimjilbang, it’s akin to an entertainment complex, with amenities like arcades, karaoke, and movie theaters.
Watery Wonderland: Yongsan Dragon Hill Spa
In Korea, nothing spells relaxation like a jimjilbang, or Korean bathhouse. For over a thousand years, Koreans have used public bathhouses not only as a means to get clean, but as a social gathering place to chill out with family and friends.
Dragon Hill Spa is a wonderland of steaming saunas, invigorating pools, and cascading waterfalls. After taking a dip, relax in a traditional charcoal-heated sauna, or get your new age groove on in the jewel room, where walls of jade and amethyst are said to emit healing rays. Next, body scrubs and massages beckon, and heated floors with sleeping mats call to the weary traveler. Also boasting a cafe, karaoke rooms, salon, fitness center, and game rooms, Dragon Hill Spa provides hours of good clean fun.
