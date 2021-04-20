Simone Handbag Museum

Live It Up, Gangnam Style

The Gangnam district has become synonymous with style, and the designation doesn’t stop short of Seoul’s glitzy party scene. But in a neighborhood that is reputed to be worth more than the entire city of Busan (Korea’s second-largest metropolitan area), partying in Gangnam does not come cheap.



Many of the high-end nightlife destinations, such as dripping-with-decadence Club Eden, charge upwards of $30 just to enter. After all, someone has to pay for the ostentatious luxury of the club’s décor.



If you’re keen to spot celebs on your night out, swanky nightclubs like Club Answer or Club Ellui are your best bet, while for a quieter evening, head Coffee Bar K, renowned for its classy atmosphere and selection of single malt scotch.



Other evening options include the plethora of cafes in the Gangnam area selling good old beer and wine.



Club Eden, 602 Yeoksam-dong,Gangnam-gu

Club Answer, 125-16 Cheongdam-dongm Gangnam-gu

Club Ellui, 129 Cheongdam-dong Gangnam-gu

Coffee Bar K, 89-20 Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu

