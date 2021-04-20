The National Museum of Korea is three floors of artistic beauty. Korea’s geographic position as a stopping point between China and Japan has given it the opportunity to take the very best of the region’s art and make it something distinctive. (Korean creators also strongly influenced Japanese art, particularly early bronzes.) It’s all here, from the earliest rough pots, to celadon that reinvents the color green. The museum also features a fascinating display of printing history—the Koreans were using movable type centuries before Gutenberg had the notion.