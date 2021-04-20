Where are you going?
Lotte World

240 Olympic-ro, Jamsil 3(sam)-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 1661-2000
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 11pm

Lotte World

The world’s largest indoor amusement park, Lotte World gets more than 7 million visitors annually. Seasonal festivals like the Rio Samba Carnival and the Happy Christmas Party dictate the themes of the daily parades and performances, while tons of rides—both indoors and out—keep guests entertained all day long. Other highlights include mega playgrounds, an ice-skating rink, a monorail, a folk museum, and, of course, lots of shopping. Visit on a weekday when it’s less crowded and lines are shorter, and remember to grab a map at the entrance in order to navigate the multilevel complex.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Anne Nguyen
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Leslie Patrick
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Wonderful World of Lotte

This knockoff version of Disneyland is the world’s largest indoor theme park. Complete with a castle, roller coasters, parades, a lineup of sugary snacks and stores selling entire collections of ear headgear, it’s worth a visit simply to see the peculiar Korean teenager phenomenon of “couple wear”—where young couples dress in head-to-toe matching outfits.
Leslie Patrick
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lotte World Shopping Mall: Beats a Typhoon

I discovered Lotte World Shopping Mall out of necessity. It was the closest structure to duck into when the rains of a tropical typhoon began to pelt fat drops over Seoul. Although it’s linked to the Lotte World amusement park, the Lotte World mall offers plenty of diversions to stand on its own. My two favorites? A candy-colored shoe and accessories store called Mag/Mag Station where socks can be purchased out of a vending machine, and a mini indoor replica of Rome’s Trevi Fountain. It’s yet to be determined whether tossing in a coin will ensure a return to Seoul. 240, Olympic-ro, Songpa-go, Seoul Exit at the Jamsil Subway Station.

