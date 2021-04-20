Lotte World Shopping Mall: Beats a Typhoon

I discovered Lotte World Shopping Mall out of necessity. It was the closest structure to duck into when the rains of a tropical typhoon began to pelt fat drops over Seoul. Although it’s linked to the Lotte World amusement park, the Lotte World mall offers plenty of diversions to stand on its own. My two favorites? A candy-colored shoe and accessories store called Mag/Mag Station where socks can be purchased out of a vending machine, and a mini indoor replica of Rome’s Trevi Fountain. It’s yet to be determined whether tossing in a coin will ensure a return to Seoul. 240, Olympic-ro, Songpa-go, Seoul Exit at the Jamsil Subway Station.