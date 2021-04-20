Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

4 Pines BrewPub

29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9976 2300
4 Pines Brewing Company Sydney Australia
4 Pines Brewing Company Sydney Australia
Ferry Over to 4 Pines Sydney Australia
4 Pines Brewing Company Sydney Australia
4 Pines Brewing Company Sydney Australia
Ferry Over to 4 Pines Sydney Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

4 Pines Brewing Company

One of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the whole 4 Pines range of natural beers, which includes a hefeweizen, Kölsch, pale, amber, bitter, stout, IPA, and the Keller Door (a small-batch seasonal release that intends to challenge the beer industry). Order a tasting flight to determine your favorite. The brewery also offers a full menu of not-so-typical pub grub and operates a downstairs bunker for more innovative food and drink pairings. Live music, DJs, and comedians regularly lighten the mood, if the salty sea breezes aen’t enough.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jay Rymeski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago

Ferry Over to 4 Pines

We hopped the Manly Ferry from Sydney Harbour for the short trip up to Manly for lunch. The sunny afternoon called for some cold ones and we opted for the 4 Pines Brewpub to find us some pints to accompany the eats. It's a short walk from the ferry dock to this busy watering hole. Casual, hip and full of wonderful craft beers brewed on premises, we settled in with an IPA and a Pils while perusing the eclectic menu. It seemed like a fish and chips day and that was a good call. But we started things out with the Mini Pork Burgers to give the beers something to wash down. The Tree Hugger salad with its infused quinoa quickly followed with the traditional Fish & Chips not far behind. The 4 Pines has a great deck overlooking the harbour and gets you up and out of the streets, which are crowded with tourist throngs negotiating their ferry transports. It was so relaxing, having another beer seemed to be the most appropriate thing to do on a marvelous midday break in Manly.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points