4 Pines BrewPub
29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
| +61 2 9976 2300
Photo courtesy of 4 Pines Brewing Company
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am
4 Pines Brewing CompanyOne of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the whole 4 Pines range of natural beers, which includes a hefeweizen, Kölsch, pale, amber, bitter, stout, IPA, and the Keller Door (a small-batch seasonal release that intends to challenge the beer industry). Order a tasting flight to determine your favorite. The brewery also offers a full menu of not-so-typical pub grub and operates a downstairs bunker for more innovative food and drink pairings. Live music, DJs, and comedians regularly lighten the mood, if the salty sea breezes aen’t enough.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago
Ferry Over to 4 Pines
We hopped the Manly Ferry from Sydney Harbour for the short trip up to Manly for lunch. The sunny afternoon called for some cold ones and we opted for the 4 Pines Brewpub to find us some pints to accompany the eats. It's a short walk from the ferry dock to this busy watering hole. Casual, hip and full of wonderful craft beers brewed on premises, we settled in with an IPA and a Pils while perusing the eclectic menu. It seemed like a fish and chips day and that was a good call. But we started things out with the Mini Pork Burgers to give the beers something to wash down. The Tree Hugger salad with its infused quinoa quickly followed with the traditional Fish & Chips not far behind. The 4 Pines has a great deck overlooking the harbour and gets you up and out of the streets, which are crowded with tourist throngs negotiating their ferry transports. It was so relaxing, having another beer seemed to be the most appropriate thing to do on a marvelous midday break in Manly.