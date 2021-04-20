Ferry Over to 4 Pines

We hopped the Manly Ferry from Sydney Harbour for the short trip up to Manly for lunch. The sunny afternoon called for some cold ones and we opted for the 4 Pines Brewpub to find us some pints to accompany the eats. It's a short walk from the ferry dock to this busy watering hole. Casual, hip and full of wonderful craft beers brewed on premises, we settled in with an IPA and a Pils while perusing the eclectic menu. It seemed like a fish and chips day and that was a good call. But we started things out with the Mini Pork Burgers to give the beers something to wash down. The Tree Hugger salad with its infused quinoa quickly followed with the traditional Fish & Chips not far behind. The 4 Pines has a great deck overlooking the harbour and gets you up and out of the streets, which are crowded with tourist throngs negotiating their ferry transports. It was so relaxing, having another beer seemed to be the most appropriate thing to do on a marvelous midday break in Manly.